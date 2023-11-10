A Lynn councillor has written to the Government calling for it to reject an incinerator which she believes will affect deprived areas the hardest.

MMV Medworth has gone through various planning stages in its bid to build the waste plant on the outskirts of nearby Wisbech, and the Department of Energy and Climate Change is believed to be weighing up whether to approve the proposals this month.

West Norfolk borough councillor Alex Kemp, who represents South and West Lynn, is worried that if the plans come to fruition, they could cause problems related to health, The Wash and the environment in general.

Plans for what the Wisbech incinerator could look like if approved

She has therefore written to MP Claire Coutinho, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, urging her to reject the plans.

Both the borough council and Norfolk County Council have previously objected to the plans, while South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss argued the incinerator would have “adverse consequences” for her constituents earlier this year.

The application is for a Combined Heat and Power Waste Facility.

Cllr Alex Kemp has written to the Government calling on it to reject the plans

In her letter to Ms Coutinho, Cllr Kemp said: “The public is aware of the health effects of air pollution and of the danger of uncaptured emissions from incinerators of dioxins and particulates and the link to cancer, respiratory and circulatory disease and even dementia.

“My residents live in a ward within 10% most deprived areas in England. Many live within the highest indices of income deprivation and experience poorer health outcomes than other neighbourhoods.

“Yet again, an incinerator is being proposed that will affect deprived areas.

“The applicant's reports take no account of the strong prevailing south westerlies from Wisbech to the River Ouse and The Wash and the carry factor of elements from the incinerator plume to Lynn, the first town after Wisbech, across the open, flat Fen landscape.”

The Lynn News contacted the Department of Energy and Climate Change for a response to Cllr Kemp.

We also asked for confirmation on whether a decision on the incinerator will be made this month, but received no response before our print deadline.

The scheme has received plenty of criticism in recent years, with the Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) campaign group previously protesting outside parliament.

Cllr Kemp’s letter added: “The applicant’s predictions of negligible impact on the environment and to human health from its emissions are based on readings from Marham, which is inland. This is inappropriate.

“South and West Lynn and Clenchwarton are settlements along the banks of the River Ouse, and 15km, as the crow flies, from Wisbech.

“Dust is even carried from the port of Lynn on the east side of the River Ouse across the River Bank to West Lynn and covers car windscreens.

“This application should be refused as it would perpetuate health inequalities and is the opposite of levelling up.”