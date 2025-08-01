Councillors have agreed to clamp down on gambling companies coming to Lynn after becoming “dismayed” at the number of slot machine sites opening.

Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities at West Norfolk Council, highlighted the figures last night as the authority agreed to back calls for the Government to give councils more power to stop new adult gaming centres from opening.

Firms have been accused of targeting deprived areas such as Lynn disproportionately for slot machine sites, some of which are open 24 hours a day.

A 24-hour MERKUR Slots on Broad Street in Lynn - one of numerous adult gaming centres in town

Councillors say there are currently limited ways that new venues can be challenged and prevented from opening.

At last night’s full council meeting, Cllr Rust, who represents Springwood, said: “This causes a detriment and harm to our community.”

Cllr Deborah Heneghan brought forward the motion this week after becoming concerned about the increase in the number of adult gaming centres opening in Lynn town centre.

At the meeting, she said: “When I looked into it, I was dismayed to discover how little power authorities have to prevent such businesses from opening.

“This is an escalating national crisis and the social and economic consequences now exceed £1billion a year.”

The motion gained cross-party support, with members stating they shared her concerns about the influx of gambling venues and the harm this poses to people living in the district.

During the debate, Cllr Alex Kemp, who represents South and West Lynn, said vulnerable people are spending all their benefits on gambling due to their addiction.

One individual she has worked with was eventually given an “attachment of earnings” court order, which meant a certain amount of their benefits was immediately given to a betting shop to help pay off their debts.

The council will now write to the Government, calling for reform of gambling licensing powers.