Councillors agree to visit proposed Gayton school site

Councillors will see the site of a planned new primary school in a West Norfolk village before they decide whether it should be built or not.

Members of Norfolk County Council’s planning committee accepted a recommendation that they visit the site, at the corner of Back Street and Winch Road, during a meeting today.

A council spokesman said: “A visit date will be arranged at a time close to when the application comes before the committee, so that the visit is fresh in members’ minds for the committee meeting.”

She added that no date had yet been set for the meeting, as consultations are continuing with statutory bodies including the Environment Agency.

They lodged a late objection to the scheme in January, forcing a scheduled planning committee to be cancelled.

However, county education chiefs have suggested the body has since dropped its opposition.