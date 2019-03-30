Councillors open popular Gaywood church fundraiser

A husband and wife team of West Norfolk councillors opened a popular spring fair in Gaywood.

John and Sandra Collop, who currently represent the Gaywood Chase ward on the borough council, cut the ribbon to launch the annual St Faith’s Church event on Saturday afternoon.

The fair, which was held in the Gaywood Churchrooms, is one of the main fundraisers of the year held towards the running of the church, where Anglicans and Methodists worship alongside each other.

Gaywood councillors John Collop and Sandra Collop officially opening the St Faith's Church Spring Fair. (8027597)

A host of stalls and games, including raffles and a colouring competition, were among the attractions on offer during the afternoon, which raised a total of £829.

Mr and Mrs Collop are pictured above with church supporters as they opened the fair. MLNF-19AF03415