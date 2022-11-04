The Tory Government has been slammed as the cost of living crisis cuts into the lives of West Norfolk residents.

However, a Conservative councillor has pointed towards schemes initiated by the borough council to help those in need.

During a week where it has been widely reported that taxes will be rising, we spoke to councillors across the political divide. One of them, Liberal Democrat Rob Colwell, said he is worried about West Norfolk residents and concerned about government plans.

Hustings at Methodist Church in Kings Lynn..Liberal Democrats Rob Colwell. (60427920)

Alongside Lib Dem candidate David Sayers, Cllr Colwell has spoken to Gaywood and Reffley residents.

He said: “People have stated openly to us that they haven’t yet put the heating on, and are a bit scared to do so.

“It’s very noticeable in the shops that items have gone up in price.

“The increase is in everyday items. For example, four pints of milk has gone up by 50p in a year.

“Butter and bread are also much more expensive. I don’t see any food item that has escaped rises.

“Personally I’m furious that the government has not announced a new windfall tax on the enormous profits made by the energy companies in the last three months alone.

“Billions and billions of additional profits are being made whilst many West Norfolk families and pensioners are worried about turning on the heating. This is unacceptable and the government must look again at this.”

Addressing the expected interest rate rises, he added: “There is real worry about how people will find the money for increases in mortgages.

“I think the Chancellor must address the country immediately after the rate rise decision to spell out a plan to save homeowners on the brink. Hardworking families must not be left to pay the price for months of Conservative chaos.”

Conservative councillor Sam Sandell has highlighted ongoing schemes to help people financially, such as a £75 credit to the council tax bills of more than 2,000 residents.

Local Election candidates 2019 (60427969)

Cllr Sandell, who has been involved in the Food for Thought campaign to help families cook more cheaply, said: “We are also promoting other schemes, such as energy and food schemes, to ensure people are aware and know how to claim.

“We are offering practical support to help people keep costs down. For example our Food for Thought sessions help people to eat healthily on a budget and we give advice on keeping energy bills down.

“Our ‘Lily’ service supports people’s mental wellbeing in a range of ways. They help people who are lonely or struggling to cope to access services that can support them.

“As well as helping individuals, we also support community organisations, for example by helping them identify funding streams.”

Independant councillor Jo Rust showed her concern for recycling centre workers, due to a recent announcement that services would be cut.

MP Vigil in memory of Sir David Amis. At King's Lynn Saturday Market Place. Pictured jo Rust .. (60427938)

Cllr Rust said: “The cost of living crisis is now very real for many people who previously felt disconnected with hardship.

“For example, cuts being made to services delivered by Norfolk County Council will mean people earning less money.

“Look at those who staff the recycling centre; if those services are cut down, then the staff who are already only earning the minimum wage will earn less and need to claim benefits.”

She believes that the government is forcing people into earning lower wages.

“The government also plans to sanction those who don’t earn enough and take away trade union powers to strike for better wages.

“So the government is actually forcing people onto lower wages.”

She added that people may not know where to go to get support during the cost of living crisis.

“While there is support people can apply for it does depend on them knowing where to go for it and the funds have been cut in the same way as other funding to public services have been cut.

“It’s counter intuitive to cut funding to local services which keep people in employment and so able to spend money in their local economy.

“The government claims to want growth. In order to have growth they need to fund services in line with inflation and provide jobs that pay decent wages so people will have the money to spend on the goods that the private sector want us to buy.”

“In the run up to Christmas the county council needs to be ensuring that children are fed and not going hungry.

“Many children in working households are suffering because wages aren’t keeping pace with inflation. Foodbanks are struggling to provide assistance because demand is so great and yet the public can’t afford to donate in the way that they used to.

“It’s not right in a country as wealthy as the UK.”