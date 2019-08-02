A historic South Lynn monument is set to be demolished after a council vote this week.

The future of the brick kiln on West Norfolk Council-owned land at Baines Road has been in danger ever since it was de-listed in October last year.

West Norfolk councillors voted seven to four in favour of the demolition of the formerly Grade II-listed building during a regeneration and development panel on Tuesday.

The brick kiln on Baines Road in South Lynn

It was suggested the bricks could be preserved and then built or stored somewhere else.

Independent councillor Alexander Kemp had requested the brick kiln was included on the meeting’s agenda.

She said: “If we do not make the most of our heritage, we will not make the most of the town. It’s nonsense to say the kiln is not safe as it’s only 5ft high”

Ms Kemp also raised the issue during a planning committee meeting on Monday where she described the kiln as “the gateway to the Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone.”

“It has been allowed to fall into disrepair by the borough council and there has been no consultation or attempt to look for funding for it,” she said.

Ms Kemp added the council should have explored the “pot of funding” which was made available to the Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse museum.

Councillor Lesley Bambridge told the planning committee she was against the demolition.

“It is the Captain Vancouver House of 2019. That was demolished and it was an important building for the town,” she said.

“We have had a long time to do something about the kiln.”

And Labour’s Charles Joyce said the council would need to define exactly how the kiln will come down when it is demolished and how the site will be left.

The Civic Society and local historians are against the demolition.

Local historian Liz James said: “You can see the kiln from the main road and it adds a bit of character to the area. It is part of a much bigger story.”

Historic England said “the incompleteness of the site and the relative significance of the kiln type in a national context” meant there was a “changed evaluation” from when the kiln was first listed in 2003.