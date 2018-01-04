Councils’ housing partnership deal set to continue

Proposals for two district authorities to continue a housing partnership programme for another two years have been backed by council chiefs.

Members of Breckland Council’s ruling cabinet voted to extend its partnership with West Norfolk Council until 2020 during a meeting on Tuesday morning.

The decision remains subject to approval by the full council when it meets later this month.

But officials say the decision will enable work to develop strategies and new affordable and specialist housing across the two districts, while also delivering savings for both authorities’ budgets, to continue.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland’s executive member for growth, said: “The work of the Housing Strategy and Enabling Team supports several of our key corporate priorities and plays an important role in our housing and homelessness strategy, so it’s vital this team functions as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“Partnership working with other local authorities brings considerable benefits to Breckland residents and I’m delighted our successful relationship with housing officers at Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council will continue.”

The decision follows an earlier plan for Breckland to join up with both the West and North Norfolk councils to appoint a shared community housing officer, using government money.