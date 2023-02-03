The countdown continues to the Mayor’s Business Awards night, now only a month away.

There are just four weeks to go until the winners are announced at the black tie event to be held on Friday, March 3, in an evening which will see businesses across 11 different categories come together at Alive Corn Exchange.

Upp, the next level broadband company, is sponsoring the customer care category.

The evening celebrates businesses in West Norfolk

The company was founded in 2021 by a group of successful British entrepreneurs.

With over 160 years of combined telecoms experience, the senior leadership team had the ambition to bring exceptional connectivity to the East of England.

With a proposal to use state-of-the-art technology, and a real passion to make a difference, they secured major upfront investment and in February 2021, the company now known as Upp was born.

The black tie event in 2022

From the three original founders, the company has grown to employ over 150 people, and it has ambitious plans to continue growing.

Ian Wilson, Upp Broadband sales manager, and customer care category judge, said: “Customer care is something that we really champion at Upp, which is why we wanted to support this category in the Mayor’s Business Awards.

“While Upp’s mission is to help businesses across the West Norfolk area with access to futureproof connectivity to exceed their individual targets, this award is a great opportunity to highlight those who are excelling at the core business behaviour of looking after customers.”

Guests at the Mayor's Business Awards in 2022

The three finalists in the customer care category at this year’s awards are GH Hair Design, Inheritance Legal Services Limited and Just4You Fitness with the accolade rewarding those firms or organisations that put in that extra attention and care for their clients.

Graham Middleton, the borough council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: “Once again we have a strong group of finalists in the Mayor’s Business Awards.

The main sponsor is the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, sponsoring the coveted Business of the Year Award.