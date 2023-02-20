Home   News   Article

Bawsey Country Park, King's Lynn, hosts dog activities for Fenland Working Newfoundlands group

By Jenny Beake
-
Published: 12:43, 20 February 2023
A group of dog lovers meet on Sundays at Bawsey Estate and Country Park to take part in activities with their pets.

The Fenland Working Newfoundlands meet on a regular basis for training at Brickyard Lake.

The activities include water rescue and draught work, known as carting and the group trains throughout the year.

Fenland working Newfoundlands spring tests at Bawsey Estate and Country Park. Pictured: John Collins and Reggie
Newfoundlands are a large, strong Canadian breed of working dog.

A spokesperson from Bawsey Estate and Country Park said: "Members of the public are welcome to come along and watch these wonderful dogs in action.

"We would simply ask that, if you bring your own dogs, please ensure they are under control whilst in and around the area in which the Newfoundlands are training."

