A group of dog lovers meet on Sundays at Bawsey Estate and Country Park to take part in activities with their pets.

The Fenland Working Newfoundlands meet on a regular basis for training at Brickyard Lake.

The activities include water rescue and draught work, known as carting and the group trains throughout the year.

Fenland working Newfoundlands spring tests at Bawsey Estate and Country Park. Pictured: John Collins and Reggie

Newfoundlands are a large, strong Canadian breed of working dog.

A spokesperson from Bawsey Estate and Country Park said: "Members of the public are welcome to come along and watch these wonderful dogs in action.

"We would simply ask that, if you bring your own dogs, please ensure they are under control whilst in and around the area in which the Newfoundlands are training."

John Collins and Reggie

Jay Rhodes and Sully

Jay Rhodes and Sully

Lynn Whiting and Rosie

Newfoundlands having a rest

Fenland working Newfoundlands

John Collins and Reggie

Yvonne with Shadow

