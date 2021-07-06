The list of contenders fighting out a forthcoming county council by-election in Gaywood has been published.

A fresh contest will take place in the Gaywood South division later this month after former councillor Thomas Smith stepped down just a few weeks after he was re-elected in May.

Five candidates have now been nominated to stand in the race to succeed Mr Smith, a Conservative, including three of the hopefuls that stood against him in the spring.

Ballot box (48029594)

Labour's Micaela Bartrum, Liberal Democrat Rob Colwell and UKIP's Michael Stone are standing for the seat again, while Phil Trask has been chosen to fight the seat for the Conservatives.

The line-up is completed by Independent candidate Robin Talbot.

With the election due to take place on Thursday, July 29, there isn't long for residents who aren't already registered to vote to make sure they can have their say.

Andrew Barrett, West Norfolk Council's electoral services manager, said: “We’re getting closer to polling day now, so we want to make sure that everyone knows how they can cast their vote in the Gaywood South by-election.

“I urge anyone who has recently moved house to register at their new address. I know there are some people in the area who have not yet registered to vote, which means they may miss out. The deadline to register is Tuesday 13 July 2021.”

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm next Wednesday, July 14.