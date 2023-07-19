Norfolk County Council has raised concerns over proposed rail ticket office changes which could impact two West Norfolk stations.

It comes after proposals were announced by the Rail Delivery Group to close almost all of its ticket offices – affecting both Lynn and Downham.

The council is in the same opinion as protestors who have been gathering outside Lynn’s train station to share their concerns.

Passengers in Lynn may not be able to visit a ticket office

A public consultation has been launched, with the company describing the move as a “modern and flexible move for customers.”

Cabinet member for highways, transport, and infrastructure, Cllr Graham Plant, said: “The county council cannot support Greater Anglia’s proposals to replace station ticket offices with roving staff.

“I am concerned that these changes could affect the most vulnerable people in society, who rely on ticket office staff to help them and could struggle to use ticket machines.

Campaigners who gathered outside Lynn rail station are calling for a reversal of plans to close ticket offices across the country

“Our rail prospectus was informed by consultation, which indicated that, for many people, the absence of station staff and ticket offices acted as a barrier to using the railway.

“It is unacceptable that this consultation is being rushed through in 21 days, without evidence of the demographics of users at individual stations and how potential negative impacts would be mitigated.”