County councillor speaks out against power station plans in King’s Lynn

A county councillor is speaking out against plans to build a major new power station on the outskirts of Lynn.

EP UK Power Development Ltd held a consultation in January to provide people with an opportunity to find out about proposed plans for their power station project on the Willows Industrial Estate.

But, county councillor Alexandra Kemp says she is “strongly opposed” to these plans due to fears it will affect air pollution and public health across the borough.

She said: “People think companies are being greedy and that it is too much to have three power stations running on the same industrial estate, a quarter of a mile upwind of the town.

“There would be Centrica A, Palm Paper and EP, almost doubled in size from what was permitted in 2009. Much too much for a small market town like Lynn.”

The company says its facility could generate 1,700 megawatts of power if approved and would create around 40 permanent jobs once operational.

Miss Kemp added: “There are considerable problems in the division with asthma and early deaths from circulatory illnesses, caused by air pollution.

“This month, soil and sand particulates from recent wind and snowfall episodes several weeks ago, are still blowing round Lynn and causing inflammation of the lungs in people.”

The company was asked for a comment, but did not respond by the time of going to press.