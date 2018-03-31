County Councillor to buy community fridge for King’s Lynn

A county councillor is putting her 11 per cent allowance increase towards installing a community fridge in South Lynn.

Alexandra Kemp who voted against the members’ allowance increase last year is aiming to use her extra funds to reduce poverty, end isolation, increase recycling and reduce flood risk.

She said: “As the only independent Labour county councillor, and the only councillor not in a political group at county hall, I spoke and voted against the recent 11 per cent increase in members’ allowances.

“I will be using my increase to fund projects in the division, with an emphasis on reducing poverty, ending isolation, increasing recycling and reducing flood risk.

“Since 65,000 of us in West Norfolk stopped an incinerator being built in South Lynn, we have been aware of the importance of recycling.

“Commercial food recycling can help reduce poverty by donating unwanted food to good causes.

“I have long wanted Lynn to have a community fridge, so people in need can have access to good quality food. Now this is to become a reality.”

Ms Kemp has given £600 to the renamed Cornerstone King’s Lynn Baptist Church to buy a community fridge as well as an iPad. She wants residents to be able to freely access these services.

“The new community fridge and iPad will be free for members of the public to access, during the opening hours of the new community cafe in the recently-opened in church community room on Wisbech Road,” said Ms Kemp.

“Freshly-grown vegetables from local allotments will also donated to the community fridge.”

Trustee Joella Nash said the community centre offers South Lynn residents a safe and friendly environment to catch up with friends and have a reasonably priced cup of tea or coffee.

She said: “We host a range of activities including mother and toddler groups, knitting sessions, and others. There is something for everyone, it’s a nice environment to be in.”

Cornerstone King’s Lynn Baptist Church’s community cafe is open Wednesdays from 10am to 4pm, Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm and Fridays from 10am to 4pm.