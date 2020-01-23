County Lines, anti-social behaviour and domestic violence set out as key police targets in King's Lynn

Response officers are out every day seeking to target anti-social behaviour in the Lynn area with a dedicated team being increased by three next month.

Speaking at a West Norfolk Council environment and community panel meeting on Tuesday, superintendent Dave Buckley said domestic violence, County Lines and anti-social behaviour are the key issues being targeted.

The meeting heard how County Lines, in which drug gangs from big cities extend their operations to smaller towns, has been evident in Lynn for a year-and-a-half.

West Norfolk councillors heard about the problems police are targeting in the King's Lynn area on Tuesday evening at an environment and community panel meeting in Lynn Town Hall

And Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, also present at the meeting, said there is an average of 50 to 60 daily calls relating to domestic violence in the county.

On County Lines, Supt Dave Buckley said: “Every day in Lynn, there is intelligence and information about those wanting to supply, principally from London, but also Liverpool and Manchester as well.

“It would be naive to say we have solved it as it is a challenging and national issue. But we are on top of it and one of the indicators is knife crime.”

He added that a “serious amount of work and money” are required to stop this problem in the long-term.

And on domestic violence, Mr Green said 85 per cent of the victims are women and girls.

Those targeted often find themselves in isolation so Mr Green said it was imperative to reach out to them and re-establish their self-esteem.

However, Independent councillor Sandra Squire told Mr Green that the police need to “up your game” on domestic violence based on what she had been told.

After Labour councillor Margaret Wilkinson raised the issue of youths riding bikes in front of cars with no lights, Supt Buckley said police are investing in three more officers to tackle such issues.

He added that resources cover the estates on foot and by cycle.

Supt Buckley referred to ongoing anti-social behaviour problems at the bus station and said there have been well over 500 interventions for this.

“We are working with children’s services and sending letters to schools in order to try and break the cycle,” he said.

“There are a number of disengaged young people with low aspirations when speaking to them.”

