West Norfolk could face disruption tomorrow as icy conditions have been forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice covering most of the county including Lynn, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Fakenham, as well as Suffolk, Lincolnshire and parts of the north. The warning just misses Downham.

This is in place between 6pm on Wednesday and 12pm on Thursday.

The weather service has warned icy surfaces could cause injuries from slips and icy patches may appear on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A spokesperson said: "Frequent wintry showers running down the east coast are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

"These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for a few centimetres to accumulate on the North York Moors."

Drivers are advised to take care and make necessary preparations before setting off, including clearing windscreens of frost.