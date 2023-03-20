A couple have been sent to trial after both being accused of theft and one being accused of fraud.

Kimberly Wilding, 37 and Sean Keeble, 31, both of Hillen Road, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

Wilding has been accused of theft as well as fraud by false representation.

Kimberly Wilding and Sean Keeble will go to trial at Norwich Crown Court

Her partner, Keeble was also accused of theft.

They will face trial at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, April 13 and have been released on conditional bail with orders not to contact the victim.