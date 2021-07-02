A couple who went on a shoplifting spree for goods worth hundreds of pounds in Lynn have been given an unpaid work order.

Jan Barwinski and Agnieszka Dolinska, who had two children with them, were caught when police were alerted about their suspicious behaviour at the town's bus station.

Officers found them with large bags crammed with stolen goods.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48591364)

Prosecutor Denise Holland told the town’s magistrates’ court yesterday: “Keys were found on them and the defendants did assist officers by taking them to the vehicle.

“More items were found in the car as well as a small amount of cannabis.”

All of the stolen goods were in a saleable condition and returned to the stores.

They were from Boots (value £380.81), TK Maxx (£171.89), Claire’s Accessories (£74.50) and Holland and Barrett (£51.87).

Barwinski, 37, and Dolinska, 32, each pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from a shop on May 27. Barwinski also admitted possession of a class B drug.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating for both defendants, said: “What comes over very strongly from both of them is there disappointment in themselves that they have resorted to this behaviour. They are ashamed.”

She added: “The incident was not pre-planned.”

The goods were all for use by their household, said Miss Edgeler, who added that the cannabis was a “very small piece of bud”.

Barwinska and Dolinska, of the same address in High Street, Eye, near Peterborough, were each given 60 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

They were both ordered to pay £72.50 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for Barwinski’s drug possession offence.