The owner of a Lynn taxi firm and his wife have helped to bring smiles to children's faces during their stay at the town's hospital.

Simon Gibb, owner of Connect Cars, and his wife Lesley have recently bought all of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's children's Amazon Wishlist, which cost them just under £700, to say thank you for looking after their grandson.

The couple made the purchase after listening to Radio West Norfolk talking about the hospital's wishlist, ahead of interviewing Chris Harrison, paediatric lead nurse at the QEH, after he won a national Protector of Play Award.

Couple buy QEH's children's Amazon wishlist. From left: Mandy Calvert, Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk, Simon Gibb, Sophie Carter and Chris Harrison

Simon and Lesley wanted to thank the QEH with a few toys and games after caring for their grandson, who spent time in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) last year, having been born prematurely.

“My wife couldn’t decide what to buy, she kept adding bits to her basket and then decided to purchase the entire wishlist," Simon said.

"I couldn’t say no. Last year our grandson Teddy had to spend some time in NICU after being born premature, and we couldn’t be more grateful to the hospital and their staff for the incredible work they do.

Toys and games purchased from QEH’s children’s Amazon Wishlist

“No one, especially young children, wants to spend time in hospital, but with these gifts we hope to bring a little bit of happiness to them and say thank you and give back to QEH at the same time.”

Mandy Calvert, play specialist at the QEH, said the team often use toys and games to distract children while they have bloods taken and other tests done, as it makes them feel more at ease.

“We are so grateful for this incredible generosity, and it will make such as difference to the children we care for," she added.

Sophie Carter, who is also a play specialist at the hospital, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled, this is an amazing gift for us all, and especially when people are struggling with the cost of living.”

And Chris Harrison said: “This means so much to us and we’re so grateful.

"Unfortunately, there is no budget for toys and games, so we have to rely on donations just like this, and it really does make such a difference to the experience children receive when they’re in our care.”

Chris added: “Huge generosity like this means that we can allow children to take a little toy home with them after their stay, and seeing their little faces light up when we tell them that really does make my day.”

People in the community can also purchase gifts and toys to help keep children entertained in hospital though the Amazon Wishlist by visiting the QEH website.