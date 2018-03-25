Couple claim West Norfolk Council ‘ignored’ concerns over development in Pentney

A couple from Pentney claim their concerns over a major development opposite their home have been ignored by West Norfolk Council’s planning system.

Bill and Jackie Russell, of Main Road, say they have been having a one-sided conversation with planning officials over the £1 million development of Pentney Park Caravan Site.

Officials approved plans to demolish existing structures to make room for 119 holiday lodges and a new facilities building earlier this month.

But the couple says despite having no objection to the development their concerns over a four-metre mound and acoustic fence were ignored during the process.

Ms Russell said: “We objected on the King’s Lynn Borough Council website and sent a letter on December 27. The reason for objection was the reflected noise from the Earth bund of the road traffic across our property.

“We asked for mitigation in the installation of fencing to protect our home. We had initially several communications with the council which fell away as they could not or did not care to answer our questions. We were ignored from around the beginning of February until planning permission was granted.

“Our local parish council had also put forward no objections without even consulting local people, then we approached our local councillor James Moriarty.”

But council officials have denied deleting any correspondence and say they do not respond to each individual comment on an application.

They also say the issue is one between the couple and the developer, rather than a planning matter.

Mr Moriarty added: “The planning department at the borough does not have the resources to respond to each and every enquiry made about an application so it is useful if such views are also funnelled through the local councillor.

“Concerns raised will be considered before a decision is made and if thought necessary the local borough councillor can ‘call in’ an application so the final decision is made by the full planning committee.

“My advice for anyone who sees a notice of a planning application posted on a site and has concerns is to speak in the first instance with their parish council to express any concerns they might have.

“They should also put their views in writing to the council and it is useful if they can familiarise themselves with what constitutes a valid objection to a planning objection.

“I also urge all applicants to contact those neighbouring any development to share information on their intentions. This will not necessarily stem any objections but it shows a willingness to listen to those who might be affected and possibly overcome hurdles at an early stage.”