One car, travelling more than 15,000 miles, across 21 countries - that is the task ahead for this husband and wife duo.

Dr Prabir Mitra, a GP and diabetes specialist at Lynn’s St James Medical Practice, and Sanjukta Mitra, a maths teacher at King Edward VII Academy (KES), have embarked on a 100-day journey along the Silk Route from the Saturday Market Place to Kolkata, in India.

Supporting diabetes awareness, the pair, alongside the town’s rotary club, invited people to come and wave them off as they left in their Toyota Hilux called Chetak, on Saturday.

Dr Prabir Mitra, Sanjukta Mitra and rotary president Paul Kunes with the couple's car

Dr Mitra said it is “more than just an epic journey - this expedition is a mission to raise global awareness about diabetes”.

As well as Lynn’s rotary club, which presented a cheque for £1,300 to the Mitras on Monday, they are being supported by the Rotary Club of Calcutta Metro City, in India, and Rotary International.

They plan to engage with communities and healthcare advocates along the way, spreading vital knowledge about prevention and care.

In Kolkata, some diabetes awareness sessions have been planned, and funds raised will go towards medical equipment for The Hope Hospital Dialysis Unit, which treats a high number of diabetes patients.

Those wishing to donate can do so via bank transfer to The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn Benevolent Fund - sort code 20-46-65 and account number: 10674400.