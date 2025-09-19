A Lynn couple are in the middle of an extraordinary adventure, travelling the world without setting foot on a plane.

Rosie Woolgar, 33, and Alex Fuller, 42, set off from Thailand earlier this year with the aim of circumnavigating the globe entirely by land and sea.

So far, they’ve already racked up more than 32,000km across Asia, the Pacific and the Americas -with another 20,000km still to go before they return.

The journey has been “anything but straightforward”.

Their route has taken them through countless train stations, ferry terminals and border checkpoints. They have also faced “endless paperwork” of travel visas, security checks, and negotiating crossings that have since closed due to political conflicts.

“Every border feels like a gamble,” Rosie said.

“But that’s part of the adventure - you learn quickly that persistence and a good sense of humour will get you a long way.”

They’ve sailed through storms, endured seven days of fog in the middle of the Pacific, and swapped bunk rooms for tatami mats on ferries.

Alongside the challenges have come the unexpected joys, including surprise visits from friends in both Japan and New York, stumbling across bizarre monuments and forgotten flags, and ducking into temples and shrines wherever they can.

“We love the weird and the quirky,” Alex added.

“If there’s an abandoned temple or a strange museum no one’s heard of, that’s where we will be.”

Far from being a holiday, the couple describe the trip as an expedition built on “curiosity and stubborn determination”.

Rosie’s background in youth work has shaped her philosophy on the importance of exploration - not just of places, but of ideas and people.

“I’ve spent years encouraging young people to stay curious and open to the world,” she said.

“Now I’m taking my own advice, and showing that adventure isn’t just about ticking destinations off a list - it’s about engaging with the world and the journey itself.”

Both Rosie and Alex have deep roots in Lynn.

Rosie previously ran a successful kickboxing club in the town and was nominated for the Mayor’s Business Awards and King's Lynn Local Hero Awards, while Alex worked locally in an environmental and sustainability centre, deepening his commitment to responsible travel.

The couple say the town remains their anchor, even as they zig-zag across the globe.

Their expedition has already seen them cross oceans on cruise liners, traverse continents by bus and rail, and navigate some of the busiest transport hubs in the world.

They are documenting it all online under the banner ‘Flamboyant & Bulky Adventures’, with a growing audience following every twist and turn, as they steam through China on sleeper trains and Vietnam on coconut boats.

“It’s exciting, fun, tiring, and challenging - usually all at once,” Rosie said.

“But that’s what makes it worth it. Curiosity got us out of Norfolk and onto the road. Now curiosity is what’s carrying us around the world and back again.”

You can follow their progress on Instagram at @flamboyantandbulky or Flamboyant & Bulky Adventures on Facebook.

