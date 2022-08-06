A Gaywood couple with addiction issues and long criminal records have been given a chance to go straight.

Robin Croft and Rochelle Baxter were back before town magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to a number of thefts and other matters.

In an unusual move, sentencing was deferred until November to enable the couple to prove themselves capable of keeping out of trouble.

A probation officer said both defendants, who have recently served prison terms, and were on post-sentence supervision, were doing well.

Baxter admitted stealing £50 of washing pods from Home Bargains on March 23 and wine and chicken breasts from Sainsbury’s on June 20.

Baxter and Croft, who live together in Spring Sedge, pleaded guilty to jointly stealing Yankee candles and food worth £75.32 from Farmfoods in Lynn on June 25.

Baxter admitted assaulting a police officer while being arrested for that offence in Lady Jane Grey Road and Croft admitted resisting an officer doing his duty.

Furthermore, Baxter pleaded guilty to failing to attend a class A drug test on January 18.

Solicitor Hugh Cauthery said his client was pregnant and was before the magistrates with a “begging bowl" in the hope that they would give her the chance to prove she could behave herself.

George Sorrell, representing Croft, said his client had been registered with alcohol and drug support provider CGL for some time and had been clean of heroin for the last 11 months.

“So there are steps in the right direction,” he added.

“I feel certain that everything is going as well as expected and he’s performing well.”

The court was told that both defendants were recalled to prison as a result of their latest offences and had been released on July 12.

The bench deferred sentencing until November 3 and ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared.