Two homeless people living in a tent next King's Lynn's football ground have recalled people mocking them over their situation.

Amy Horrex and Shaun Riley, both 41, moved back to Lynn from Peterborough in May but claim to have been refused accommodation by West Norfolk Council.

They are currently living in two tents in the football club's car park at The Walks.

Amy Horrex and Shaun Riley (17042883)

"That magpie comes here once a day. It's meant to be good luck but we've not had a lot of that since we've since it," Miss Horrex said.

The couple were reportedly asked to move whilst the Linnets' match took place against Gloucester City last Saturday so people could park.

Miss Horrex said one player gave them a £10 note after the match, whilst a local vicar has provided them with food and a tin opener. The vicar also provided them with a rug to sleep on.

The homeless couple have pitched two tents next to King's Lynn Town Football Club's ground (17042611)

"He was really good to us, bless him," Miss Horrex said.

However, not everyone has been so generous to the couple, who originally moved to Peterborough from Lynn in 2006.

"People have said to us that 'if you have money then you can stay with us', taking the mickey out of us basically," Miss Horrex said.

"Friends we used to get on with do not want to know us anymore.

"It is not like we are sat here waiting for anything to land on our laps. We are on prescriptions and doing everything we can.

"We have been using the Purfleet Trust but that is shut at weekends. We get to have a shower and are charged £1 for meals which is brilliant for what we get.

"We can only budget for once a month as we have to be careful living day-by-day in this situation. We have barely ate for two-weeks and my hips are starting to hurt from the amount of weight I've lost."

Miss Horrex believes she will be dead by the winter due to pneumonia and a blood clot on her leg.

She recalled how she used to watch King's Lynn matches at The Walks from a bank as a child, but their shared passion for the sport has been overshadowed by their predicament.

"He (Shaun) is a footy lover but because of the situation we are in, it's just constant worry and it seems nothing is interesting in life at the minute," Miss Horrex said.

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said: “We offer support and assistance to anyone in the borough who is faced with homelessness or is homeless.

"We have recently commissioned three new outreach services – young persons, rough sleepers and community support – as it is recognised that many people who are homeless don’t have access to online support or the complexity of their needs require a one-to-one tailored approach.

"We have also commissioned Shelter to provide independent advice on housing and work closely with the Purfleet Trust, Benajmin Foundation and others to ensure help is available.”

She added that the council could not comment on individual cases without written consent.

Information about the homeless services available in the borough can be found by visiting www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20001/housing/251/homelessness.

A spokesman for King's Lynn Town FC said: "We're sorry for those involved but it's not an ideal situation.

"We know nothing of a player giving any money to them and we did ask for one tent to be moved to the edge of the car park as initially it was pitched in the middle. This was before the match."

The Purfleet Trust said they could not comment on individual cases.