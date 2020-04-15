Couple offer part of their wedding cake to King's Lynn Police after Covid-19 postpones their special day

Officers received a surprise gift in the form of a wedding cake today.

With weddings being called off due to the coronavirus, a couple in the Lynn area decided to donate part of their cake to the police.

Posting on social media, King's Lynn Police thanked the couple for the generous gesture.

"We hope you manage to tie the knot soon and wish you both all the best for the future," the post added.

