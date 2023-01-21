A new bistro is set to open next week in North Wootton, following a complete refurbishment.

Husband and wife team Richard and Nicole Ford will be opening the doors to their family business, The Glass House, on Tuesday.

The Glass House offers a variety of coffees and loose teas alongside their breakfast and lunch menu, including lighter bites and a main meals.

The Glass House is set to open on Tuesday, January 24

After a period of delayed building work, the bistro is currently undergoing final touches in time for its grand unveiling.

Richard, who also runs an electrical business, said that the pair are both excited to get started on their business venture.

“My wife is an expert in the trade and we’ve got a head chef who has had lots of experience working in other restaurants,” said Richard.

Inside the Glass House in North Wootton

“We finally saved up enough to start this business and we’re really excited.”

The building on St Augustines Way, which was previously a salon, has been completely refurbished, giving it a fresh look.

The Glass House also offers its own house blend of coffee, which will be served in store and will be available to buy either as a bean or ground to take home.

Take a look inside the Glass House in North Wootton

“We also want to start doing guest coffees, with coffees from different places,” added Richard.

Opening hours for The Glass House are Monday to Saturday 8am-5pm.