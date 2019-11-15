Couple’s charity ball in King's Lynn to support children with cancer

A Downham couple who work at a GP surgery are holding a charity ball in Lynn next week to support a cause which they have seen affect a number of patients.

Lynette and Steven Reeves have organised the event, which takes place at the Duke’s Head Hotel on Saturday, November 23, to support Children with Cancer UK.

While Steven is business manager at Upwell Health Centre, Lynette is a nurse practitioner. Lynette said: “Unfortunately I have diagnosed a 10-month-old girl with liver cancer – she did very well – and I have helped nurse an eight-year-old too.

Lynette and Steven Reeves. (21474912)

“Knowing the treatments they go through, they’re so harsh, and not much research goes into it, but with this charity, 100 per cent of it is for the children.”

This was the inspiration for the charity ball, as well as the fundraising events they undertook last year, which saw them raise more than £5,000 for the cause.

They are now hoping to raise a further £5,000 to bring their grand total for Children with Cancer UK to £10,000.

Poster for the charity ball in aid of Children with Cancer UK. (21474914)

The charity ball starts at 6.30pm and will see guests arrive on to a red carpet and greeted with a welcome drink, before they tuck into a three-course meal, and enjoy live music from the band Nightlife.

It’s over-16s only, and guests are advised to ‘dress to impress’.

Photographers will be on hand to take pictures during the course of the evening, and a charity raffle will be held – with prizes including afternoon teas, a signed football pennant, personal training sessions, and more.

Tickets cost £45 and are still available, but should be purchased ahead of Tuesday. Call or text Lynette on 07885 387709 or email contactlynette@hotmail.com to purchase tickets. All the proceeds will be going to Children with Cancer UK.

Their fundraising efforts do not stop there though, as the pair are also training for the London Marathon next year to further boost funds.

You can donate to their marathon fundraising for Children with Cancer UK by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/LynetteandSteveReeves.