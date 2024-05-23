A West Norfolk couple has raised more than £1,500 after completing a 26-mile trek across London.

Nicola and Scott Leadley, of Ingoldisthorpe, took part in Trek26 London on May 18.

Organised by and raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society, the challenge saw hundreds of entrants start and finish at Larkhall Park, Lambeth. The route went through the heart of the city and passed iconic landmarks including Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, Trafalgar Square and the Tower of London before heading back west alongside the river Thames.

Nicola and Scott Leadley raise a glass after finishing a London trek.

Crossing the finish line in impressive, 23rd and 24th place and smashing the capital’s course in six hours, 58 minutes, Scott, a faculty head at King’s Lynn’s College of West Anglia, and Nicola celebrated their success with a glass of bubbly and received medals for their efforts.

“It was an amazing experience and we have so far raised over £1,500, for a charity that is very close to our hearts. We would like to thank everyone who has sponsored us so far and supported our fundraising events,” the couple said.

Donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-leadley