A couple who repeatedly stole from a discount store found themselves in court.

Edik Chacatrain, 35 and Natalija Orlovaite, 28, both of Langham Street in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where they both admitted committing the two thefts together.

Prosecutor Colette Harper explained that the first offence took place on November 17 last year, when the pair both went into B&M in Lynn’s town centre, picked up children’s toys and other items and hid them in a pushchair.

The pair appeared at Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday

They paid for a couple of the products but stole a child’s boom box and other toys with a total value of £40.49.

A few days later on November 21, they returned to the store and attempted to steal £138.53 worth of items, but they were stopped by the shop’s security guard.

The court was told that neither Chacatrain nor Orlovaite had committed an offence before.

George Sorrell represented them both in court and explained the couple had stolen out of “desperation”.

“Last November was a bad time for them, the lady was pregnant and the gentleman had just lost his job,” said Mr Sorrell.

“They were tempted and in a state of desperation to steal these items. Both know it was wrong to do so and are full of remorse.

“If it was not out of desperation, they wouldn’t have done it.”

Mr Sorrell explained that Chacatrain has since found employment and things are “looking up” for the family.

Both were given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20.25 each in compensation to B&M.

They will also each pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £26.