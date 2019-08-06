Couple's afternoon tea event raises £1,300 for King's Lynn hospital's bereavement suite

An afternoon tea in the Great Barn at Lynn’s Knight’s Hill Hotel and Spa on Saturday was rated a big success by organisers Ashley and Verity Gamble.

It was the first of what they hope will be a series of fund-raising events to help provide fittings and furnishings for a bereavement suite for grieving parents being built at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The couple know only too well the heartache of loss.

Verity and Ashley Gamble chat to some of the many supporters at their tea-time fund-raising event

Verity lost her baby, Summer Ashley Gamble, who was stillborn at 40 weeks and two days nearly three years ago.

Although she praised the “wonderful” staff for their support, the tragedy made her only too aware that the hospital had no separate tailor-made bereavement suite.

The new unit will be a sound-proofed area designed to look home-like with a refrigerated cot where the family can cuddle and hold their baby.

Support will be provided by specialist bereavement midwives and a kitchen and beds will enable grieving parents to stay overnight.

“Losing a baby is such a major trauma,” she said, “and having proper support will help people through a very difficult time.”

On hand to entertain the tea-time supporters were singing trio, the Knightingales, who entertained with war-time classics.

With Summer’s sister, Gracie, by her side she said how grateful she was to the many people who had supported the event or supplied prizes for a raffle.

The event raised about £1,300 and it is hoped that the suite will be open by Christmas.

QEH officials announced the plans to create the £185,000 bereavement suite back in May.

At the time, acting chief nurse Val Newton said the suite would “make a big difference to families who are going through a really difficult situation”.