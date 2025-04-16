Returning to education at the College of West Anglia has helped a carer find a renewed sense of purpose and progression in her chosen career.

Sajee Gunarathna, who previously cared for her father in Sri Lanka, enrolled on the Care Start: Care of the Elderly—Level 2 part-time course while searching for work.

Her story reflects a growing trend of adults returning to learning to gain the skills and confidence needed to support the UK’s ageing population, a college spokesperson said.

Sajee Gunarathna is enjoying her role as a senior carer after improving her skills following a part-time course at the College of West Anglia

Sajee said: “I cared for my father in Sri Lanka, which motivated me to pursue a career in care. I have the qualities necessary to succeed, and I find it personally fulfilling to be able to offer somebody support through a meaningful service like this.

“It gives me joy and peace to bring ease to the lives of others.”

The course, delivered at the School of Nursing Studies at the college’s Lynn campus, is designed for those who want to step into a caring role or develop their skills in supporting elderly individuals, including those with health conditions such as dementia.

The course also includes bespoke careers mentoring to support individuals like Sajee with reaching their goals.

Since completing the course, Sajee has successfully progressed into the role of senior carer and says the training she received has already made a difference in her new position.

“We learnt so much that I now use in my day-to-day role, especially supporting residents with dementia.

“This course gave me the foundation I needed to grow – not just in my career, but personally too,” she said.

Anyone interested in finding out more about short courses in health and social care is welcome to attend a Return to Learning open event for adults at the college’s Lynn campus on Wednesday, April 23 from 9.30am to 6.30pm.

Full details at cwa.ac.uk