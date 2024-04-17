A one-day workshop giving people who have suffered trauma the chance to live well and thrive is being offered in town this month.

The course, at the Discovery Centre on Columbia Way in Lynn, is being held on Wednesday, April 24 from 10am-3.30pm by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s Recovery College.

Although many people have heard of post-traumatic stress and understand the devastating impact trauma can have on people’s lives, fewer are familiar with the idea of ‘post-traumatic growth’.

The workshop will be in Lynn next week

The course will explain how growth from trauma is a step-by-step process, and that there is no right or wrong way to do it.

Information released ahead of the session says: “While we all have to find our own path through difficulties, there are some things that research shows help people who have experienced trauma to live well and thrive.”

Those running the course say that it would be beneficial if people already had a good understanding of their own recovery before enrolling.

Anyone who is unsure whether this course is right for them can contact the Recovery College team and ask for a learning support call.

There will be breaks during the morning and afternoon, and 30 minutes for lunch.

The course also includes 30 minutes of independent working time.

The course will be held in the community room at the centre (postcode is PE30 2NE). For more information and to enrol go to www.nsft.nhs.uk/recovery-college/

There is also a self-booking portal to see all courses available in live time. You can also email RecoveryOnline@nsft.nhs.uk or call 0300 303 4419.

Online Zoom courses coming up in the next three months include ‘Creativity for Wellbeing’, run by Discovery College, which is aimed specifically at ages 16-25, ‘Introduction to Wellness Planning’, ‘Welcome to the Recovery College’, and ‘Living Well with Bipolar Disorder’.

Additional information about courses and the timetable can be found at www.nsft.nhs.uk/our-courses

Got a story? Email molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk