Court closes North Lynn home over record of disorder

Officials have secured a court order to shut down a North Lynn home at the centre of a long-running dispute over anti-social behaviour.

The closure order, relating to an address in Newlands Avenue, was granted during a court hearing on Monday, following the serving of a notice on five named individuals earlier this month.

The order, which prevents anyone entering the property for three months, was awarded after the court heard that more than 100 reports of loud noise from the property had been made since November 2014.

West Norfolk Council officials, who obtained the order, say the complaints included amplified music, along with partying, shouting, screaming and fighting, plus reports of threatening behaviour towards neighbours.

Ian Devereux, the borough council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “This has been an ongoing dispute for more than three years, so I am pleased with the result we have achieved.

“The closure will provide a period of respite for neighbours and the council will now consider what further powers are available to ensure that the property is managed appropriately in future.”

“We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and will use the powers available to us to protect residents and the community.

“I hope this verdict sends out a strong message to others who think it is ok to make their neighbours’ lives a misery.”