At the Lynn News, we aim to bring you up to date with what’s happening inside the courtroom.

Why do we do this? We make sure that open justice is being served by the public knowing what these criminals have done.

This week, we have two dangerous drivers in court who won’t be getting behind the wheel for another year.

Read more about their actions, as well as other criminals in court, below…

Pensioner ploughed into back of stationary car while driving at 50mph

A pensioner who suffered a “momentary lapse of concentration” crashed into the back of a stationary car while travelling at 50mph.

Barbara Corda, 67, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

The court heard that five people were in the car she struck on the A47 at Lynn, including two young children.

Corda was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was fined £200.

36-year-old involved in police brawl that left him unconscious

A 36-year-old who “came out with more injuries” than a police officer after an altercation found himself in court.

Jake Graham appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted obstructing a police officer from carrying out his duties.

However, the court heard that Graham, of St James Court in Lynn, had been injured by the officer as well.

Having pleaded guilty, Graham was handed a 12-month conditional discharge.

19-year-old was ‘egged on’ by mates to steal lube from supermarket

A 19-year-old thought he could slip past supermarket security when he tried to steal a bottle of lubricant.

Luke Gohn, of Filberts in Fairstead, was “egged on” by friends to steal the item, according to his solicitor.

He appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted theft from a shop.

Ghon was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

Man who ran from police twice in the middle of the night ‘wanted to go for a jog’

A 31-year-old decided the best thing to do was to run away from police in the middle of the night when they suspected him of drink-driving.

Liam Robinson appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

The court heard that in the early hours of November 16 last year, police received reports leading them to believe that Robinson was drink-driving.

Magistrates fined Robinson £40, and ordered him to pay a £16 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

Former nurse, 51, accused of having more than 13,000 indecent images of children

A former nurse who previously worked at a town hospital is accused of having thousands of indecent images of children and a ‘paedophile manual’.

Adam Feary, 51, of South Everard Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He is accused of possessing 1,949 Category A, 1,219 Category B , and 11,083 Category C indecent images of children.

Feary did not enter a plea in court, and magistrates decided their powers were insufficient to deal with the case.

He will instead return to Norwich Crown Court on May 29.

36-year-old claimed he kicked front door to ‘save child from paedophiles’

A 36-year-old who kicked and damaged a front door claimed he was trying to save a young family member from “paedophiles”.

Those actions led Daniel Castleton, of Florence Road in Lynn, to appear at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He admitted causing criminal damage under the value of £5,000, as well as having cocaine and cannabis in his possession.

Magistrates handed him a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for six months.

He was ordered to pay £770 in compensation to the Downham resident whose door he kicked.

Man who refused roadside drug test questioned its ‘reliability’

A man refused to carry out a drugs test after police pulled him over for his poor driving.

Ricky Wilson, 32, of Sandringham Road in Gaywood, admitted failing to provide a sample when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

On April 5, Wilson was seen driving a BMW down Loke Road in North Lynn while “swerving across the lines”.

Wilson was fined £346, and will also pay a victim surcharge of £138 and court costs of £85.

Man accused of stealing £10,000 worth of tools from outbuildings to face trial



A 33-year-old accused of committing several outbuilding burglaries and stealing thousands of pounds worth of machinery will face trial.

Luke Hodgkins, 33, appeared briefly at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where it was confirmed he will face trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Hodgkins is accused of four counts of burglary other than dwelling in Downham, all at units at Bexwell Airfield.

Hodgkins, of New Road in Chatteris, entered no plea at his appearance at the Lynn court, but it was confirmed he will face trial at Norwich Crown Court on May 29.



Teen learner driver seen travelling dangerously on A47 avoids prison

A 19-year-old pub worker who doesn’t have a driving licence was seen driving dangerously before crashing into a ditch.

Tyler Nichols, of School Lane in Northwold, was disqualified from driving when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In a previous hearing, Nichols admitted driving without a licence or insurance as well as dangerous driving.

Nichols was handed an 18-month community order, which involves completing 120 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £100.