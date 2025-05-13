A drunken attempt at playing the harmonica could be heard in court last week among cases of violence, drugs and theft.

This was perhaps a tough act to follow for a trio who appeared in the dock after their corner shop smackdown.

Kyrel Yallop, 18, Aaron Yallop, 40, and Sadie Williamson, 37, were involved in a brawl outside Spar on Tennyson Avenue.

Many criminals appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week

Staff became concerned and feared for their safety as the trio continued to fight indoors and were knocking items off the shelves while throwing punches and kicks.

Read more about this, as well as others who appeared in the dock last week, below…

HGV driver caught with cannabis ‘would have smoked it that night’

Adam Lochore, of Bridge Road in Sutton Bridge, said that being caught with cannabis has led to him halting his drug habit.

He appeared in court on Thursday, where he admitted having the Class B drug in his possession.

Magistrates handed the driver a six-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay a £26 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

Drug user back in court after police find Class B substances in home

A repeat offender was back in court for having cannabis and amphetamine in his possession.

Alix Cooke, 43, of London Street in Swaffham, was in the courtroom last week, where he admitted having the drugs.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge and court costs of £40.

Jail for prolific thief who tried to sell stolen iPhones to victim’s brother

A 40-year-old broke into a phone shop, stole 22 iPhones and tried to sell them to another store in Peterborough - which the victim’s brother owned.

Andrew Yallop obtained the goods, worth £7,875, when he smashed the door of Mobile Zone on Broad Street in Lynn on Wednesday, April 30.

Appearing in court remotely from HMP Norwich, he was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison by magistrates and has been ordered to pay compensation to a number of shops he stole from.

Harmonica-playing alcoholic threatened to smash up town centre shop

A 49-year-old from North Lynn threatened to cause damage to Cash Converters, claiming it was selling his daughter’s stolen bike.

David Greeves, of Reid Way, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, drunk and attempting to play the harmonica, where he admitted making threats to a member of staff on April 17.

He was ordered to pay £20 in compensation to the shop worker, and as he was leaving the dock, he assured magistrates that he would go and apologise to the staff member.

Bike thief remanded in custody after stealing at hospital

A prolific thief who pinched a hospital worker’s bike has been remanded in custody.

John Miller, 41, appeared in court last week, where he was initially due to be sentenced for six theft offences.

However, magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service before they could decide on his fate, and he was remanded in custody at HMP Norwich, where he will remain until he can be sentenced on May 29.

Trio involved in convenience store brawl yet to be sentenced

Three people who were involved in a corner shop brawl will have to wait to hear their fate.

Sadie Robertson, 38, Aaron Yallop, 40, and Kyrell Yallop, 18, all appeared in the courtroom on Thursday to be sentenced.

However, magistrates decided to push the case back as a pre-sentence report has yet to be carried out on Yallop Snr. This was ordered in March.