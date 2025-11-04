Three separate men who had abused somebody in one way or another all appeared in court last week, and all managed to avoid spending time in jail.

Two of them have been described as neurodivergent and lacking the ability to express their thoughts.

However, one man had no problem calling his partner a “fat cow” and controlling her life for five years.

Find out more about these, as well as others who appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week…

Abuser watched partner sleep, told her how to wash and drained her bank account

A man who insisted on staying on video calls with his partner for hours on end made her consider taking her own life.

Patrick Sanders, 32, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

The bench heard how Sanders had been in an “on and off” relationship with the victim, who lives in Lynn, since 2019.

Magistrates opted to give Sanders a 12-month prison sentence, but suspended it for 18 months, taking into account his guilty plea.

Woman fled to neighbour’s house for safety after partner bit her ear

The violent actions of a 38-year-old forced a woman to run to her neighbour’s house for protection.

Paul Sainty, of East Winch Road in Blackborough End, had returned home from the pub on April 30 and became involved in an argument with his partner about his drinking habits.

Sainty began swearing at the victim before biting her ear. The victim eventually managed to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house.

Sainty was outside the property shouting, with the neighbour confronting him.

Magistrates handed him a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Showman dragged ‘hysterical’ dog behind car after drinking 85% alcohol

A showman wound up in court after a family argument led to him inadvertently dragging his trapped dog behind his vehicle.

Nathan Wellard, 54, of Thetford Road in Northwold, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for four offences.

Wellard described the day of May 12 as “one of his worst” as the court heard that he had taken his two dogs on a walk, placing them in his car.

He was handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Carpenter crashed into fence after drinking despite being designated driver

The night ended badly for a designated driver who enjoyed a couple of pints before getting behind the wheel.

Lukas Navikas, 25, was taking some friends home when he clipped a kerb and crashed into a fence on Parkway in Gaywood.

Police soon arrived at the scene, and Navikas was asked to carry out a roadside breath test to see if he had been drink-driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £880.

Vicious attack outside of pub left man covered in blood

A vicious attack outside a town pub left a man lying on the street with a swollen face and covered in blood.

David Greeves was punched multiple times outside The Eagle in Lynn by Mark Smith, 61, of Walter Howes Crescent in Middleton.

Mr Greeves, who has since died but not as a result of the attack, fell to the floor and had a swollen nose and jaw.

Moments later, while Mr Greeves was lying on the floor covered in his own blood, Pauline Attridge, 66, of Ailmar Close in Gaywood, slapped him around the head after having a brief conversation with him.

Attridge, a pensioner who had no previous convictions, was handed a six-month conditional discharge while Smith will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on November 27.

Stalker sent support worker underwear after Googling how to ‘make friends’

A stalker who posted his charity support worker underwear and sexual items had “wanted to make friends”, a court heard.

Philip Awcock, 29, of King John Avenue in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentencing for stalking without causing alarm or distress.

The victim decided to contact the police after Awcock sent a parcel to her office, which included sexual items such as underwear and a paddle.

Awcock was sentenced to 26 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months.

32-year-old drove to mortuary while disqualified

A disqualified driver claimed his only reason for getting back behind the wheel was to visit a family member in a mortuary.

Benjamin Saman, 32, of High Street in Nordelph, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Saman was disqualified for drink-driving earlier this year and was not allowed back behind the wheel again until May 2026.

His sentencing was pushed back until December 4 so it could “tie in with other matters” he is facing at the Lynn court.

Pensioner accused of downloading indecent videos of children and animals

A pensioner accused of downloading indecent images of children and animals will face trial.

David Sherwood, 67, of Westmark in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he denied four offences.

Sherwood is accused of making ten Category A, four Category B and two Category C indecent videos of children.

He is due to face trial at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on May 26 next year and has been released on unconditional bail.

Drunk ‘hurled abuse’ at workmen, but is now ‘embarrassed’ at his actions

A man admitted it was “really embarrassing” after he shouted and swore at construction workers while drunk.

Kevin Blomqvist, 29, of Cresswell Street in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Workmen on Hardwick Road waved down nearby police officers on September 26, pointing out a drunk Blomqvist on the pathway.

He was aggressively approaching some of the workers and “hurled abuse” at them while swearing.

Blomqvist was fined £161, and was ordered to pay a £64 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs.