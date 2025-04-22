It is fair to say there has been a recent spike in the number of criminals committing acts of public indecency.

Shoplifter who shoved fish fingers down trousers faces prison

A 24-year-old who stole beer and stuffed boxes of fish fingers down his trousers has put himself at risk of a prison sentence.

Repeat offender Ernestas Karalius, of London Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted two counts of theft.

By committing these offences, Karalius put himself in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed on him back in September last year at Norwich Crown Court.

Man drove while nearly three times the limit after ‘celebrating friend’s life’

A man who was nearly three times the drink-drive limit decided to get behind the wheel after a day of drinking with his friends.

Steven Grodkiewicz, 45, of Guanock Terrace in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court, where he admitted the offence.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that two police officers were on duty on the evening of April 3 at around 7.50pm when they noticed a vehicle’s brake light was not working and was travelling over the speed limit.

He has been disqualified from driving for two years.

Drunk man watched women as he masturbated on high street bench

Passers-by were shocked when they saw a drunk 31-year-old man masturbating while sitting on a town centre bench.

Shannon Blake was also seen urinating down an alleyway before returning to the bench to continue pleasuring himself.

Blake, of Goodwins Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted three offences.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared by the probation service before he learns his fate.

19-year-old due to be sentenced after punching, kicking and throwing food at man

A 19-year-old who punched and kicked a man, as well as making insults and throwing food at him, will have to wait to hear his fate.

George Tillett, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was due to be sentenced for harassment.

He previously admitted the offence during another hearing, and the court heard that he committed it last year alongside a woman in Hunstanton.

Man crashed car and left the scene after drug-driving

A drug-driver has been disqualified for more than two years after leaving the scene of a crash.

Adam English, 29, of Sandy Road in Narborough, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted the offence.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that at around 4.27am on February 3, police found the vehicle that belonged to English, which had left Beachamwell Road.

Following his hearing, magistrates disqualified English from driving for three years and fined him £200.

49-year-old threatened to put his penis in train station staff member’s mouth

A 49-year-old threatened to put his penis inside a train station worker’s mouth after she challenged his questionable behaviour.

Kastytis Dulinskas, of Gaywood Hall Drive in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to provoke fear or distress.

Dulinskas repeatedly swore and threatened a woman who was working at the town’s train station.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48.

33-year-old threatened to smash glass bottle over pub staff

A 33-year-old who threatened to smash a bottle over pub workers has apologised for his actions.

Glen Rowe appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to provoke fear of violence.

On the evening of March 26, Rowe had been drinking at the Globe Hotel’s Wetherspoon pub in Lynn when he was asked to leave for being “a bit too drunk”.

Rowe was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26.

Man caught drink-driving with no MOT, licence or insurance

A court heard how a man visiting his friend for a “nice chat” ran away from police after being caught speeding while drunk.

Krzysztof Kudyra, 29, of Jubilee Avenue in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to four offences – drink-driving without a licence, MOT, or insurance.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that at 1am on April 5, Kudyra was seen driving on Edward Benefer Way in Lynn.

He received a £369 fine, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £148 and court costs of £85.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.