Domestic assaults, shoplifting and car crashes dominated the court headlines last week.

Among the most shocking cases involved Owen Haylock, who repeatedly hit his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was driving.

Read more about his case, as well as others who appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court, below…

Man avoids jail after repeatedly striking ex-girlfriend while she was driving

Owen Haylock, 27, of Back Street in Gayton, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage.

It was heard that on June 20, his then-girlfriend picked him up after he had been to the pub.

Haylock asked her questions about someone she had previously had relations with, and when she answered, he became violent and slapped her on the head multiple times while her young son was in the back seat, then proceeded to smack the dashboard.

Fearing she might crash, the victim pulled over, and when she tried to call 999, the defendant grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground while continuing to shout.

Magistrates handed Haylock 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He will also be subject to 120 days of alcohol monitoring and has been ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and court costs of £60.

Man left ex-partner feeling ‘used and vulnerable’ after hitting her across the face

Michael Fodden, 49, of Taylor’s Drive in North Lynn, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at a previous hearing.

It was said that on March 27 at their home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, Fodden became violent during an argument with his ex-partner and pushed her into the corner of their kitchen, calling her a liar.

When she pushed him back, the defendant accused her of breaking his thumb and slapped her across the face.

In a victim statement, his ex-partner, who had moved to the area from another country, said she felt “used and vulnerable”.

He was handed an 18-month community order through which he must complete ten rehabilitation activity days, and will also have to pay a £120 fine as well as a £114 victim surcharge and £60 in court costs.

A restraining order was also imposed to ensure Fodden stays away from the victim.

Man accused of having sexual contact with girls as young as ten

Carl Louro, 42, of Bagge Road in Gaywood, entered no plea to a number of charges.

They include three counts of inciting girls to engage in sexual activity, the youngest being aged ten, as well as three counts of sexual communication with a girl under the age of 16, and one of possessing indecent images of a child.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction over the matter, meaning the case will now be sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 27 for trial, where, if convicted, he could face five years in prison

Bail conditions are in place until the hearing, preventing Louro from entering certain addresses or contacting the victims.

He is also not allowed to have contact with any child under the age of 18.

Learner driver crashed car while disqualified following 20-minute police chase

Joshua Tickner, 23, of Cherry Road in Wisbech, pleaded guilty to multiple driving offences.

On June 13, police attempted to stop a Volkswagen Golf near Morrisons on Elm High Road, in Wisbech - but as they switched on their lights and sirens, the car sped off, reaching 75mph in a 40mph zone.

About 20 minutes later, they received reports that the car had crashed, and the driver had left the scene.

They then discovered that Tickner, who had been behind the wheel, was already subject to an interim driving ban while he was waiting to be sentenced for a drug-driving matter from November 28 last year.

For the drug-driving offence, magistrates handed him a community order, through which he will have to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as well as 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Tickner will also have to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs, which will be deducted from his benefits, and he has been banned from driving for an additional 12 months.

His licence will be endorsed to show he has been convicted of driving without insurance.

Healthcare worker crashed brand-new car into house after drinking

Emmanuel Mukono, 22, of Blackfriars Road in Lynn, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The incident took place on October 23, when police were called to a single-vehicle crash with a house at around 9.30pm on London Road.

When officers arrived, they asked Mukono to complete a breath test, as he was unsteady on his feet - but he appeared to be inhaling instead of exhaling, meaning it could not be completed despite numerous attempts.

He was taken to the police station for another try - but failed again.

In mitigation, solicitor Kate D’Aloia said: “He wasn’t refusing to cooperate - he was just confused.”

Magistrates handed him a 20-month driving ban, which can be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a drink-driving course.

Mukono will also have to pay a fine of £384, a £154 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs.

Woman avoids jail for ‘nasty attack’ which left ex-partner with broken rib

Kathleen Hughes, 34, of Leaside in Heacham, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

It was heard that on December 14 last year, she attended the address of a man in Hunstanton, who she had previously been in a relationship with, and struck him on the back of the head.

Hughes proceeded to punch and kick him, leaving him with cuts and bruises to the head, as well as a broken rib.

Magistrates described the incident as a “nasty attack” and, despite saying it potentially crossed the custody threshold back in September, handed Hughes an 18-month community order.

She is set to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and will be subject to alcohol monitoring for 120 days.

Hughes will also have to pay £200 compensation to her ex-partner, as well as a victim surcharge of £144 and court costs of £50.

An 18-month restraining order has been imposed to ensure she does not have any more contact with her victim.

Prolific offender says he ‘is not the same person’ after three-month crime spree

John Phipps, 46, of Saffron Piece in Sutton, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

The crimes included six counts of theft from Tesco in Downham, breaching bail conditions, criminal damage, and resisting arrest, all between April 12 and June 21.

His thefts came to a combined value of £688.99.

Magistrates handed him an 18-month community order through which he will need to complete up to 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to pay a surcharge of £114 and £110 in court costs.

No compensation was awarded to Tesco.

Powerline worker swerved across lanes and hit kerbs while drink-driving on A47

Alexander John, 23, of Shotton Walk in Manchester, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Witnesses spotted him swerving between lanes on the A47 at Lynn on October 25, before hitting the kerb multiple times and followed him back to Premier Inn, where he was staying.

When officers arrived, they conducted a breath test, which showed he had 44mcg of alcohol in his system per 100ml of his breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In mitigation, solicitor Richard Wyn Davies said he will now lose his job.

Magistrates handed John a 14-month driving ban, and he will also have to pay a £350 fine, as well as a surcharge of £140 and £110 in court costs.

