A mum in financial dire straits has been given a conditional discharge for shoplifting from Sainsbury’s.

Teresa Mabley, 49, was caught by staff at the Vancouver Centre store in Lynn.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that she had used the self-scan app and had paid for some items but not some alcohol, meat and tablets worth £35.20.

Prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah said: “When Mrs Mabley was speaking to staff members she said she stole items because she couldn’t afford to get stuff.”

Mabley, of Columbia Way, North Lynn, had no previous convictions. She pleaded guilty to theft.

In mitigation, solicitor Charlotte Winchester outlined several family issues for her client and said it was a “sad story”.

“She took these items because of financial problems. It wasn’t sophisticated offending and was low value. All the items were recovered,” added Miss Winchester.

“She’s ashamed and embarrassed to be before the court.”

The conditional discharge will run for six months. No order was made for costs but Madley was ordered to pay £22 victim surcharge.