If you have ever wanted to know more about the justice system and its workings, you are in luck, as Lynn Crown and Magistrates’ Court is holding an open day next week.

Visitors to the courthouse on College Lane will be able to visit the cells, observe a mock trial, meet a sniffer dog and experience a video link during the event on Friday, September 1 between 10am and 2pm.

There will also be demonstrations and other activities during the day, which is aiming to teach people about the justice system.

The court house on College Lane in King's Lynn

All visitors are expected to go through security to enter the court building, so are advised to check the court’s guidance so you know what to expect. No photography will be allowed.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome.