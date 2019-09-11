JULY 26

Malcolm Appleby, 3,5 of Blackfriars Road, Lynn. Drug-driving, 236 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, prescribed limit 50, A47, Dereham, £660 fine, £85 costs, £66 victim surcharge, three year driving disqualification.

Daniel Bingham, 37, of Bennett Street, Downham. Drink-driving, 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, legal limit 35, Bustards Lane, Walpole St Peter, £660 fine, £625 costs, £66 victim surcharge, 42 month driving disqualification.