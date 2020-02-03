JANUARY 2

Jack Bourn, 27, of Churchfield Road, Outwell. Drug-driving, 8.4 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, A1101, Elm, £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, 12 month driving disqualification.

Kirsty Mills, 31, c/o Austin Fields, Lynn. Drunk and disorderly, Hillington Square, Lynn, £50 fine, £32 victim surcharge. Commission of a further offence during a conditional discharge, no action taken.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (6879005)

William Wood, 28, of Loke Road, North Lynn. Drug-driving, seven micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, Wisbech Road, South Lynn, £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, 12 month driving disqualification. Driving without insurance, Wisbech Road, South Lynn, no separate penalty.

Callam Smales, 29, of Richmond Place, North Lynn. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, order varied with 20 hours' unpaid work, £60 costs.

Victor Ambrosi, 26, of Gaywood Road, Lynn. Drunk and disorderly, Lynn, £220 fine, £300 costs, £32 victim surcharge.

Philip Dickin, 48, of Bennett Street, Downham. Assault , Downham, two year community order with six month alcohol treatment, 60 day Building Better Relationship programme, plus maximum 20 days' rehabilitation activity, £40 costs, £90 victim surcharge.

Matthew Featherby, 41, of Millfleet Court, Lynn. Possession of 5.6 grams of cocaine, a class A drug, Lynn, £80 fine, £40 costs, £32 victim surcharge, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Possession of 7.8 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, no separate penalty, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

John Sharpe, 47, of Wisbech Road, South Lynn. Assault by beating, Lynn, eight weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 60 day Building Better Relationships programme, plus maximum 25 days' rehabilitation activity, £85 costs, £122 victim surcharge.

Richard Harpham, no age given, of All Saints' Street, Lynn. Used an unlicensed vehicle, Elkington, £333 fine, £120.42 vehicle excise duty repayment, £60 costs, £20 victim surcharge.

Jess Thurston, 34, of Foxes Meadow, Castle Acre. Drug-driving, 11 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, Eastgate Drove, Grimston, £200 fine, £40 costs, £32 victim surcharge, 15 month driving disqualification. Drug-driving, 183 micrograms of ketamine per litre of blood, prescribed limit 20, Eastgate Drove, Grimston, no separate penalty, 15 month driving disqualification. Failed to stop when directed by a police officer, Eastgate Drove, Grimston, no separate penalty.

James Tomkinson, 26 of Ladys Drove, Emneth. In charge of a vehicle while over prescribed drug limit, 2.4 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, £100 fine, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, 10 penalty points. Possession of 61.16 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Wisbech, £100 fine, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

JANUARY 9

Andrew Cowie, 37, of Hall Bridge Road, Upwell. Drink-driving, 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, St Winnolds Close, Downham, £461 fine, £85 costs, £46 victim surcharge, 20 month driving disqualification. Disqualification to be reduced by 20 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course.

Michael Cruz, 19, of Pleasance Close, Gaywood. Theft of 12 bottles of tonic wine, worth £44.28, Lynn, 12 month conditional discharge, £44.28 compensation, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge.

Paul Hughes, 30, of Elizabeth Close, Hunstanton. Damaged a window, of unknown value, Hunstanton, £150 compensation.

Dawn Butters, 55, of Market Place, Swaffham. Harassment, Swaffham, two year restraining order, £200 compensation.

Mark Andrews, 44, of no fixed abode. Used threatening behaviour, Downham, £40 fine, £32 victim surcharge.

Modestas Grublyis, 20, of Highfield, Fairstead, Lynn. Possession of 0.35 grams of methamphetamine, a class A drug, Lynn, £233 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence, £100 fine.

Christopher Loveridge, 50, c/o Austin Fields, Lynn. Used violence to secure entry to premises, Lynn, 11 month conditional discharge, £20 costs, £21 victim surcharge. Damaged a cat flap, worth £20, Lynn, no separate penalty, two year restraining order.

Joshua Weatherall, 22, of Montgomery Way, Gaywood. Made threatening telephone call, Gaywood, 12 month community order with 100 hours' unpaid work, £85 costs, £90 victim surcharge.

JANUARY 10

Ashley Emmerson, 23, of Leonard Close, Gaywood. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, A1122, Fincham, £184 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Roger Strangward, 51, of Recreation Drive, Southery. Application to revoke a community order and re-sentence, granted. Dishonestly failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Income Support, Downham, nine month conditional discharge. Dishonestly failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Carers'Allowance, Downham, nine month conditional discharge.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn