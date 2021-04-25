Court Register: King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, April 8-14

APRIL 8

Dean Locke, 46, of no fixed abode. Damaged a window, of unknown value, belonging to Genesis Housing, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 50 hours' unpaid work, plus maximum 25 days' rehabilitation activity. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, no adjudication, re-sentenced for original offences. Drunk and disorderly, Tower Street, Lynn, no separate penalty. Damaged a van door, of unknown value, belonging to Norfolk Police, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 50 hours' unpaid work, plus maximum 25 days' rehabilitation activity.

Charlotte Afsonhae Rahimian, 30, of Raynham Road, Helhoughton. Drink-driving, 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, The Street, East Raynham, £120 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three year driving disqualification. Disqualfication to be reduced by 36 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course. Possession of 14.4 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Fakenham, 12 month conditional discharge.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779700)

Daniel Kevan Lopez, 40, of Whittome Mill, Hilgay. Possession of 10.39 grams of cocaine, a class A drug, Downham, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

APRIL 9

Adrian Robert Day, 65, of Nursery Lane, North Wootton. Harassment, Swaffham, £335 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

Atanas Hristeve, 27, of Norwich Road, Fakenham. Damaged various items, of unknown value, Fakenham, 12 month community order, with 100 hours' unpaid work, plus maximum 40 days' rehabilitation activity, £145 costs, £95 victim surcharge. Assaulted an emergency worker by beating, Fakenham, 12 month community order, with 100 hours' unpaid work, plus maximum 40 days' rehabilitation activity, £100 compensation. Assault, 12 month community order, with 100 hours' unpaid work, plus maximum 40 days' rehabilitation activity.

Kielan James Connor Hurdle, 20, of Seathwaite Road, Reffley. Possession of 8.6 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £80 fine, £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed. Wilfully obstructed a police officer, Lynn, £40 fine.

Timothy John Woodman, 51, of Little Lane, Stoke Ferry. Application to re-open case following conviction, granted, previous conviction and sentence set aside. Drunk and disorderly, The Winch, West Winch, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge.

Bruno Oliveira, 23, of Hall View Road, Gaywood. Possession of 1.6 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, drugs and paraphernalia ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

APRIL 13

Nikolajs Matels, 57, of Hillen Road, South Lynn. Drink-driving, 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, Chapel Street, Lynn, £135 fine, £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge, 17 month driving disqualification. Disqualification to be reduced by 17 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course.

Naomi Curtis, 43, of London Road, Lynn. Assault by beating, Lynn, six month conditional discharge, £21 victim surcharge.

APRIL 14

Shelby Louise Demuir-Jones, 25, of Church Road, Downham. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £30 costs.

Gintare Geceviciene, 41, of Langham Street, South Lynn. Theft of 55 postal packets, containing money, greetings cards and vouchers worth £330, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 200 hours' unpaid work, £240 compensation, £95 victim surcharge. Fraud by false representation, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 200 hours' unpaid work. Fraud by false representation, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 200 hours' unpaid work.

Andrew Jon Shearman, 33, of no fixed abode. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, seven days' imprisonment.

Paul John Howard, 34, of Higham Green, Fairstead, Lynn. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, no adjudication, re-sentenced for original offence. Drug-driving, 768 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, prescribed limit 50, A10, Tottenhil, £70 fine, £30 costs.

Patrick Kenneth Bennett, 42, of Ash Grove, West Winch. Drink-driving, 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, Next car park, Hardwick Road, Lynn, 18 month community order, with 140 hours' unpaid work, plus maximum 20 days' rehabilitation activity, £105 costs, £95 victim surcharge, four year driving disqualification.

Neil Donald Ridley, 45, of Priory Close, Sporle. Driving while disqualified, Priory Close, Sporle, 12 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with maximum 20 days' rehabilitation activity, £105 costs, £128 victim surcharge, two year driving disqualification. Used a vehicle without insurance, Priory Close, Sporle, no separate penalty.

Levi Michael Coburn, 24, of Silver Green, Fairstead, Lynn. Drunk and disorderly, Gaywood Road, Lynn, no separate penalty. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, no adjudication, re-sentenced for original offences. Used threatening behaviour with intent to cause or provoke immediate violence, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 60 day alcohol abstinence requirement, plus maximum 30 days' rehabilitation activity. Used threatening behaviour with intent to cause or provoke immediate violence, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 60 day alcohol abstinence requirement, plus maximum 30 days' rehabilitation activity.

Lewis Cannon, 27, of Charlock, Fairstead, Lynn. Possession of a lock knife in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, Lynnsport Way, North Lynn, three months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours' unpaid work, £105 costs, £128 victim surcharge, knife ordered to be forfeited and destroyed. Possession of 1.6 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, no separate penalty. Drug-driving, 2.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, Lynnsport Way, North Lynn, £415 fine, 12 month driving disqualification.

Rodney Emmerson, 67, of Sutton Lea, Burnham Market. In charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol, 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, The Green, Hunstanton, £184 fine, £34 victim surcharge, 14 day driving disqualification.

Thomas George Raines, 39, of Archdale Street, Gaywood. Used threatening behaviour with intent to cause or provoke immediate violence, Lynn, two year conditional discharge, £22 victim surcharge. Damaged a door, of unknown value, Lynn, two year conditional discharge.