Court Register: King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, February 18-25

FEBRUARY 18

Luke Turner, 30, of Boundary Road, Hockwold. Drug-driving, greater than seven micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, A1122, Downham, £300 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three year driving disqualification.

Rachel Dawn Clark, 30, of Suttons Close, Outwell. Assaulted an emergency worker by beating, Wisbech, 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with maximum 30 days’ rehabilitation activity, £150 compensation. Possession of 5.71 grams of diamorphine, a class A drug, Outwell, two weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, to run consecutively, with maximum 30 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Lee Michael Cahill, 28, of Pleasant Court, Lynn. Dishonestly made off without paying a taxi fare, Lynn, £24 compensation, £50 costs.

Lauren Ellie Bird, 18, of Elizabeth Avenue, Downham. Wilfully obstructed a police officer, Downham, 12 month conditional discharge, £105 costs, £22 victim surcharge.

Michelle Francis Bird, 41, of Elizabeth Avenue, Downham. Wilfully obstructed a police officer, Downham, 12 month conditional discharge, £105 costs, £22 victim surcharge.

FEBRUARY 19

Darran Brooker, 41, of West View, South Pickenham. Used threatening behaviour with intent to cause or provoke immediate violence, Mundford, 20 weeks' imprisonment. Damaged a tractor, worth £4,000, Mundford, £2,850 compensation. Used a vehicle without insurance, A1065, Mundford, no separate penalty. Driving without due care and attention, A1065, Mundford, no separate penalty, nine penalty points. Driving while disqualified, A1065, Mundford, 20 weeks' imprisonment, to run concurrently.

James Ward, 40, of Lavender Road, Gaywood. Malicious communications, Lynn, four weeks' imprisonment.

FEBRUARY 23

William James Barlow, 38, of Marsh Lane, Gaywood. Theft of a bicycle, worth £250, Lynn, 28 days' imprisonment, £250 compensation. Possession of a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, no separate penalty, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lutfi Alotaibi, 45, of St James Court, Lynn. Assault by beating, Lynn, 12 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, £250 compensation, £650 costs, £128 victim surcharge. Failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, Norwich, £50 fine.

FEBRUARY 24

Lyndon Docherty, 34, of Chequers Close, Grimston. Driving in excess of 60 miles per hour speed limit, A47, Walpole Highway, £153 fine, £100 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Jonathan Lascelles, 43, of Green Way, North Barsham. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, A1067, Taverham, £133 fine, £100 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Hailey Catherine Louise Turner, 32, of The Street, Beachamwell. Used a vehicle without insurance, Norwich Road, Thetford, £25 fine, £34 costs, six month driving disqualification. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, Norwich Road, Thetford, no separate penalty. Used a vehicle with defective headlamps, Norwich Road, Thetford, no separate penalty.

Iliyan Katsarov, 29, of Columbia Way, North Lynn. Used a vehicle without insurance, Hardwick Road, Lynn, £660 fine, £90 costs, £66 victim surcharge, six month driving disqualification. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, Hardwick Road, Lynn, no separate penalty.

Lewis Ryan Austin, 19, of Rose Walk, Wicken Green. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, B1153, Great Bircham, £100 fine, £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge, 21 day driving disqualification.

Michael Harper, 73, of Rands Drove, Marshland St James. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, C13, Emneth, £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Liam Rushton, 23, of Nursery Lane, South Wootton. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, A1067, Taverham, £66 fine, £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Jason Gray, 22, of Waterlow Road, Terrington St Clement. Using a vehicle without insurance, Ferry Road, Clenchwarton, £100 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge. Driving without due care and attention, Ferry Road, Clenchwarton, no separate penalty. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, Ferry Road, Clenchwarton, no separate penalty. Failed to stop following a collision, Ferry Road, Clenchwarton, no separate penalty, six month driving disqualification. Failed to report a collision, Ferry Road, Clenchwarton, no separate penalty.

FEBRUARY 25

Irfan Ali, 38, of Norfolk Street, Lynn. Possession of a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £150 fine, £145 costs, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, no adjudication, re-sentenced for original offences. Possession of 1.4 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £150 fine. Possession of 1.1 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, no separate penalty.

David Pitchford, 43, of Turbus Road, North Lynn. Assaulted an emergency worker, Lynn, £150 fine, £100 compensation, £145 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

Bronius Paulauskas, 59, of Brecklands Green, North Pickenham. Failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, Lynn, £150 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge, 10 penalty points.

Kirsty Nash, 38, of Malthouse Crescent, Heacham. Used racially aggravated threatening behaviour with intent to cause or provoke immediate violence, Lynn, £200 fime, £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge. Racially aggravated assault, Lynn, £200 fine.

Keith Bidwell, 53, of no fixed abode. Drunk and disorderly, St James Court, Lynn, £25 fine, £34 victim surcharge.

Louis Seppings, 18, of King George Road, Hempton. Assault by beating, Fakenham, £120 fine, £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge. Possession of a quantity ofBenzodiazepine, a class C drug, Aylsham, £40 fine, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of further offences while subject to a conditional discharge, no action taken.

Steven Wallace, 52, of Cresswell Street, Lynn.Assault, Lynn, £40 fine, £50 costs, £34 victim surcharge. Damaged a laptop computer, of unknown value, Lynn, £400 compensation.

William Paul Smith, 57, of Mill Road, St Germans. Assaulted an emergency worker by beating, Lynn, 12 month community order, with 150 hours' unpaid work, £200 compensation, £145 costs, £95 victim surcharge.