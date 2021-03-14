Court Register: King's Lynn Magistrates Court - February 4-17
FEBRUARY 4
James Hogg, 35, of The Courtyard, Snettisham. Theft of £240 in cash, Lynn, 18 month conditional discharge, £145 costs, £22 victim surcharge. Possession of a quantity of diamorphine,a class A drug, Hunstanton, no separate penalty, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.
Christopher Olivier, 30, of London Road, Lynn. Possession of 2.4 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £200 fine, £145 costs, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.
Kieran Jones, 26, of Royal Air Force, Marham. Drunk and disorderly, Lynn, £115 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge.
Emma Smith, 39, of The Square, Anmer. Drink-driving, 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, Scotch Belt, Sandringham, 18 month community order, with maximum 30 days’ rehabilitation activity, £95 victim surcharge, two year driving disqualification. Disqualification to be reduced by 24 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course.
Bradley McGlynn, 22, c/o North Lynn Community Centre. Threatening behaviour, Lynn, 12 month conditional discharge, £50 costs, £22 victim surcharge.
Lee John Bell, 54, of Walpole Road, North Lynn. Produced a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £200 fine, £70 costs, £34 victim surcharge, plants ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.
FEBRUARY 10
Andrei Vidrasco, 33, of Waterloo Street, Lynn. Used a vehicle without insurance, Austin Fields, Lynn, £300 fine, £100 costs, £34 victim surcharge, six month driving disqualification. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, Austin Fields, Lynn, no separate penalty.
Tariq Lee Edwin Hawkes, 25, of Tointons Road, Upwell. Used a vehicle without insurance, A1101, Outwell, £562 fine, £100 costs, £56 victim surcharge, two year driving disqualification.
Callum Carter, 19, of Mill Road, Shouldham Thorpe. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, B1507, Downham, £100 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.
Spencer David Harvey, 43, of Chilvers Place, Heacham. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, A149, Hunstanton, £135 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.
Melvyn Hawkins, 81, of New Sporle Road, Swaffham. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, A1076 Gayton Road, Lynn, £120 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.
Charlotte Newton-Pratt, 24, of Low Road, Stow Bridge. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, B1507, Downham, £120 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points. Driving in excess of 60 miles per hour speed limit, A149, Castle Rising to Dersingham, £150 fine, £110 costs, three penalty points.
Vilius Vilkoncius, 37, of Cresswell Street, Lynn. Used a vehicle without insurance, Blackfriars Street, Lynn, £660 fine, £90 costs, £66 victim surcharge, six month driving disqualification.
Emma Smith, 43, of Woodwark Avenue, North Lynn. Leaving home without reasonable excuse under coronavirus regulations, Lynn, £100 fine, £55 costs, £34 victim surcharge.
FEBRUARY 12
Vaidas Nasevicius, 29, of Willow Park, Lynn. Drink-driving, 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, A47, Swaffham, 12 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, £290 fine, £105 costs, £128 victim surcharge, three year driving disqualification. Disqualification to be reduced by 36 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course.
Shaun Daniel Riley, 43, c/o The Grange Hotel, Lynn. Used threatening behaviour, Lynn, £100 fine, £200 compensation.
Leanne Shorting, 35, of Turbus Road, North Lynn. Theft of goods, worth £52.96, from B&M, Lynn, 12 month conditional discharge, £105 costs, £22 victim surcharge.
FEBRUARY 17
Shannon Coleman, 23, of Woolstencroft Avenue, North Lynn. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, order varied with additional 20 hours' unpaid work.
Shane Lee Wilson, 26, of James Scott Close, Downham. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £25 fine, £25 costs.
Nadine Foster, 33, of Ladys Drove, Emneth. Resisted a police officer, Lynn, 12 month conditional discharge, £22 costs.
Michael Horner, 29, of Burney Road, South Lynn. Drink-driving, 120 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, Beloe Crescent, South Lynn, 29 month driving disqualification, £105 costs, £95 victim surcharge. Disqualification to be reduced by 29 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course. Failed to stop following a collision, Beloe Crescent, South Lynn, no separate penalty.
Barry George Edward Pegg, 65, of Highgate, Lynn. Theft of toys, worth £20, from Youngsters World, Lynn, £25 fine, £34 victim surcharge.
Daniel James Robert Trainer, 36, of Walnut Drive, Hilborough. Driving without due care and attention, A1065, Lexham, £120 fine, £75 costs, £34 victim surcharge, six month driving disqualification, six penalty points. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, A1065, Lexham, no separate penalty.
Leigh James Woodcock, 39, of Shiregreen, Fairstead, Lynn. Damaged a window pane, worth £100, Lynn, £100 compensation, £145 costs.