Court Register: King's Lynn Magistrates Court - February 4-17

FEBRUARY 4

James Hogg, 35, of The Courtyard, Snettisham. Theft of £240 in cash, Lynn, 18 month conditional discharge, £145 costs, £22 victim surcharge. Possession of a quantity of diamorphine,a class A drug, Hunstanton, no separate penalty, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher Olivier, 30, of London Road, Lynn. Possession of 2.4 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £200 fine, £145 costs, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane.. (1932544)

Kieran Jones, 26, of Royal Air Force, Marham. Drunk and disorderly, Lynn, £115 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

Emma Smith, 39, of The Square, Anmer. Drink-driving, 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, Scotch Belt, Sandringham, 18 month community order, with maximum 30 days’ rehabilitation activity, £95 victim surcharge, two year driving disqualification. Disqualification to be reduced by 24 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course.

Bradley McGlynn, 22, c/o North Lynn Community Centre. Threatening behaviour, Lynn, 12 month conditional discharge, £50 costs, £22 victim surcharge.

Lee John Bell, 54, of Walpole Road, North Lynn. Produced a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £200 fine, £70 costs, £34 victim surcharge, plants ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

FEBRUARY 10

Andrei Vidrasco, 33, of Waterloo Street, Lynn. Used a vehicle without insurance, Austin Fields, Lynn, £300 fine, £100 costs, £34 victim surcharge, six month driving disqualification. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, Austin Fields, Lynn, no separate penalty.

Tariq Lee Edwin Hawkes, 25, of Tointons Road, Upwell. Used a vehicle without insurance, A1101, Outwell, £562 fine, £100 costs, £56 victim surcharge, two year driving disqualification.

Callum Carter, 19, of Mill Road, Shouldham Thorpe. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, B1507, Downham, £100 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Spencer David Harvey, 43, of Chilvers Place, Heacham. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, A149, Hunstanton, £135 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Melvyn Hawkins, 81, of New Sporle Road, Swaffham. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, A1076 Gayton Road, Lynn, £120 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points.

Charlotte Newton-Pratt, 24, of Low Road, Stow Bridge. Driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit, B1507, Downham, £120 fine, £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, three penalty points. Driving in excess of 60 miles per hour speed limit, A149, Castle Rising to Dersingham, £150 fine, £110 costs, three penalty points.

Vilius Vilkoncius, 37, of Cresswell Street, Lynn. Used a vehicle without insurance, Blackfriars Street, Lynn, £660 fine, £90 costs, £66 victim surcharge, six month driving disqualification.

Emma Smith, 43, of Woodwark Avenue, North Lynn. Leaving home without reasonable excuse under coronavirus regulations, Lynn, £100 fine, £55 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

FEBRUARY 12

Vaidas Nasevicius, 29, of Willow Park, Lynn. Drink-driving, 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, A47, Swaffham, 12 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, £290 fine, £105 costs, £128 victim surcharge, three year driving disqualification. Disqualification to be reduced by 36 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course.

Shaun Daniel Riley, 43, c/o The Grange Hotel, Lynn. Used threatening behaviour, Lynn, £100 fine, £200 compensation.

Leanne Shorting, 35, of Turbus Road, North Lynn. Theft of goods, worth £52.96, from B&M, Lynn, 12 month conditional discharge, £105 costs, £22 victim surcharge.

FEBRUARY 17

Shannon Coleman, 23, of Woolstencroft Avenue, North Lynn. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, order varied with additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Shane Lee Wilson, 26, of James Scott Close, Downham. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £25 fine, £25 costs.

Nadine Foster, 33, of Ladys Drove, Emneth. Resisted a police officer, Lynn, 12 month conditional discharge, £22 costs.

Michael Horner, 29, of Burney Road, South Lynn. Drink-driving, 120 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, Beloe Crescent, South Lynn, 29 month driving disqualification, £105 costs, £95 victim surcharge. Disqualification to be reduced by 29 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course. Failed to stop following a collision, Beloe Crescent, South Lynn, no separate penalty.

Barry George Edward Pegg, 65, of Highgate, Lynn. Theft of toys, worth £20, from Youngsters World, Lynn, £25 fine, £34 victim surcharge.

Daniel James Robert Trainer, 36, of Walnut Drive, Hilborough. Driving without due care and attention, A1065, Lexham, £120 fine, £75 costs, £34 victim surcharge, six month driving disqualification, six penalty points. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, A1065, Lexham, no separate penalty.

Leigh James Woodcock, 39, of Shiregreen, Fairstead, Lynn. Damaged a window pane, worth £100, Lynn, £100 compensation, £145 costs.