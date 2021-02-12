Court Register: King's Lynn Magistrates Court, January 21-26

JANUARY 21

Zoran Runnacles, 31, of Broad Street, Lynn. Assault by beating, Lynn, two year community order, with 30 day domestic abuse programme, plus maximum 20 days' rehabilitation activity, two year restraining order, £50 fine, £105 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Luke Daniel Tite, 26, of Ford Avenue, North Wootton. Possession of 38.18 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, 12 month community order with maximum 30 days' rehabilitation activity, £50 fie, £105 costs, £95 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Louie Seppings, 18, of King George Road, Hempton. Possession of 0.5 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Fakenham, £80 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, no action taken.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (2417257)

Luke Hasdell, 26, of Cherrywood Avenue, Wicken Green. Drug driving, 2.1 micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, Dereham Road, Pudding Norton, £250 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge, 12 month driving disqualification.

Alan Roy Martin Crass, 70, of Anchor Road, Terrington St Clement. Drink-driving, 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, prescribed limit 35, Clenchwarton Road, Lynn, £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge, two year driving disqualification. Disqualification to be reduced by 24 weeks upon satisfactory completion of a rehabilitation course.

Simon Joseph Ellwood, 25, of Burney Road, South Lynn. Possession of 28.1 grams of cannabis, a class B drug, Lynn, £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aurimas Petrauskas, 32, of Stag Place, North Lynn. Possession of 17.53 grams of mephedrone, a class B drug, Lynn, £200 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

JANUARY 22

Sophie Carter, 26, of Pleasant Court, Lynn. Harassment, Lynn, two year community order with 12 month drug treatment requirement, plus maximum 20 days' rehabilitation activity, two year restraining order, £70 compensation, £145 costs, £95 victim surcharge.Wilfully obstructed a police officer, Lynn, two year community order with 12 month drug treatment requirement, plus maximum 20 days' rehabilitation activity.

Marcus Neil Easterbrook, 40, of Burnt Lane, Magdalen. Drug-driving, 13 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood, prescribed limit 10, £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, 12 month driving disqualification.

Darren Simpson, 32, of Burch Close, Fairstead, Lynn. Drug-driving, 2.4 micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, prescribed limit two, B1145, Lynn, £275 fine, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge, 18 month driving disqualification. Drug-driving, greater than 1,000 micrograms of amphetamine per litre of blood, prescribed limit 250, B1145, Lynn, no separate penalty, 18 month driving disqualification.

Malcolm Ashley Appleby, 37, of St Edmundsbury Road, North Lynn. Theft of rum, worth £16.99, from Morrisons, Lynn, £120 fine, £16.99 compensation, £105 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

JANUARY 26

Carlton James Ball, 37, of Raceys Close, Emneth. Assault by beating, Wisbech, 25 weeks' imprisonment, £128 victim surcharge. Damaged a plasterboard wall, of unknown value, Wisbech, no separate penalty. Assault by beating, Wisbech, 25 weeks' imprisonment, to run concurrently. Commission of further offences during the operational period of a suspended sentenced, sentence of eight weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, implemented as seven weeks' imprisonment, to run consecutively.

Gavin Watts, 44, of London Street, Swaffham. Possession of an offensive weapon, a bike chain, in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, Swaffham, 18 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, £200 costs, £128 victim surcharge, bike chain ordered to be forfeited and destroyed. Used threatning behaviour with intent to cause or provoke immediate violence, Swaffham, no separate penalty.

Kevin Labrum, 56, of The Oaklands, Swaffham. Theft of a trailer, worth £800, Shipdham, £180 fine, £287 compensation, £100 costs, £32 victim surcharge.

Lee Leighton Oliver, 33, of Silver Green, Fairstead, Lynn. Drunk and disorderly, Tuesday Market Place, Lynn, six month conditional discharge, £50 costs, £21 victim surcharge.

Nicholas James Symonds, 35, of Gaywood Road, Lynn. Possession of a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug, Lynn, six month conditional discharge, £50 costs, £21 victim surcharge, drugs ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.