Court told how dog bit woman in her garden in King’s Lynn

A man whose dog attacked a woman in her own garden in Lynn has admitted it was dangerously out of control.

Stephen Keirman, 60, pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing in Lynn on Monday.

The court heard on August 17 last year, Keirman and his wife attended the victim’s house with their Alaskan Malamute crossbread, Kai, in order for his wife to receive a sports therapy session.

Keirman and the woman’s children took Kai out for a walk while his wife received a sports massage, and when they returned Kai was let off the lead in the victim’s garden.

After completing the massage, the woman, who was walking from her therapy room in her garden to her house, was approached by Kai.

The prosecution and defence agreed the woman allowed Kai to smell the back of her hand as a friendly gesture, to which he responded by jumping up at her.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said: “When Kai approached her he didn’t look aggressive. She showed him the back of her hand for him to sniff and he jumped up and scratched her on the nose.

“She, as a reaction, raised her arms to protect her head and he then sank his teeth into her lower right arm. This exposed a 3in open wound.

“The defendant came over and tried to pull the dog off her, but he carried on and bit her fingers on her right hand.

“She backed away back into the therapy room, but she was bit again on the thigh and was left with bruising. She was also bitten on the left upper arm and needed stitches.”

He said Keirman, of West End, Gorefield, near Wisbech, drove the woman to hospital where she was told to go to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for plastic surgery.

Pamela Rose, mitigating, said her client was concerned his dog could be put down because of the incident.

She said: “It was the woman’s idea to keep Kai in the garden because she had her own dogs inside. After he pulled the dog away from her it was my understanding the biting stopped.

“To them Kai’s life is the most important thing. He has been hand fed from a puppy after his mum abandoned him.”

She said a police dog handler made an assessment on Kai and said his “owners do not allow him to be in situations where he could hurt someone” and they have shown to be “fit and proper people to take care of a dog like Kai”.

The case has been adjourned for a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.