Seeing his ex-partner walking with a man caused a Fairstead resident to threaten violence and cause damage.

Billy Keeble, 26, went to his former home the following day and used a hammer to smash a window and unlock the door to let himself in to Bethany Samuel’s property.

“He used the hammer to destroy a TV and window blind, albeit they are his own property,” said prosecutor Morgan-Rose McGinn.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45551050)

“Neighbours and other members of the public started to come round to see what the noise was.

One of them stood between Mr Keeble and Miss Samuel.”

As he left, Keeble smashed windows of a vehicle belonging to her.

The court was told that the couple split in January 2021 after a ten-year relationship.

Miss McGinn said Keeble told someone at the scene: “I’m going to get arrested for this. When I get out I’m going to murder that guy. I don’t care, I’m going to murder him.”

He also claimed that he would “go back and finish the job and cause more damage”.

The total cost of damage caused was put at more than £1,000.

Keeble, of Anthony Nolan Road, pleaded guilty to affray and two counts of criminal damage.

His solicitor, Alison Muir, asked the bench to request a report from probation officers before sentencing.

The magistrates agreed and adjourned the case to September 15.

Keeble was granted bail to the next hearing with the conditions not to go to Extons Road in Lynn and Hockham Street, South Lynn, and not to contact Miss Samuel.