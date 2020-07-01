Covid-19 'biggest thing' West Norfolk Council has dealt with, says leader as authority looks to recovery plans

The leader of West Norfolk Council has said Covid-19 is the “single biggest and most difficult thing” the authority has had to deal with, as their recovery plans were discussed this week.

Brian Long made the comments at the council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, when members agreed that the authority’s Covid-19 Recovery Strategy should be recommended to full council for approval.

Honor Howell, assistant director at the council, told the meeting that they had been focusing on their response to the pandemic in the past few months, and they now “need to look at how we move forward into a future and the areas that we need to focus on”.