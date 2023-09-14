The vaccination team at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is anticipating that it will administer more than 30,000 Covid-19 jabs to eligible people in an accelerated autumn booster programme.

It has been brought forward after an announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Health Security Agency on the risks presented by the new variant.

The NHS has been asked to ensure as many eligible people as possible are vaccinated by the end of October.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

The adult Covid vaccination programme had been due to start in October to maximise protection over the winter months, but now those most at risk including adult care home residents will be vaccinated from Tuesday

Residents of older adult care homes and those most at risk including those who are immunosuppressed will receive their Covid vaccine first.

Carers, pregnant women, and health and social care staff will all be among the groups to be offered a Covid jab this winter, as well as adults aged 65 and over.

From Monday, those in eligible cohorts will be able to book an appointment on the National Booking Service from Tuesday, September 19 onwards.

Members of the public can book their Covid vaccination appointment via the National Booking Service.

The NHS winter flu and COVID-19 vaccination programme provides vital protection to those eligible and their families over winter, keeping people from developing serious illnesses, and helping to minimise hospitalisations during busy winter months.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) says the following groups should be offered a Covid booster jab this autumn:

• residents in a care home for older adults

• all adults aged 65 years and over

• adults and children aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, which includes pregnant women

• frontline health and social care workers

• people aged 12 to 64 years who live with people who are immunosuppressed

• people aged 16 to 64 years who are carers

Pippa Street, chief nurse at QEH, said: “I encourage everyone in the uptake of Covid-19 and flu vaccinations.

“These provide you with personal protection and support your wellbeing. Importantly it will also aid in the health protection of our local communities.”