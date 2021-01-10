Improvements to maternity services at Lynn's hospital have been recognised by external inspectors.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital's [QEH] ongoing mission to improve the care for women, babies and their families in the Trust’s maternity services has been highlighted by an announcement this week.

Five conditions imposed on the hospital's licence to operate as a maternity services provider have now been lifted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection.

Pictured on the right with Sharon Younge is Kate Jackman, general manager of the women and children’s division, who has welcomed the five conditions being lifted at the QEH

Bosses have welcomed this move as an "important milestone" on the hospital's journey to improve, and ultimately to get out of special measures.

The CQC asked the Trust to make improvements in a number of areas, including maternity assessments, out of hours cover and the availability of consultant obstetricians.

And the Trust has said it has taken the necessary action by strengthening senior leadership in the service and ensuring patients receive ongoing risk assessments for the duration of their pregnancies.

Further action included putting robust on-call rotas in place and ensuring there is a nominated consultant obstetrician of the day with oversight of the hospital’s delivery suite.

Following these substantial improvements, which have been embedded, the hospital applied towards the end of 2020 to have five of the 10 conditions lifted.

The Trust has said it remains absolutely focused on ensuring the improvements are sustained so it can apply to have three further conditions lifted when the CQC makes its next full inspection, which is expected for the spring.

Caroline Shaw CBE, chief executive at QEH, said: “This is fantastic news and is a reflection of all the hard work and dedication of our maternity staff who have gone the extra mile to ensure that our patients and their families receive the best possible care at QEH.

"This external endorsement and recognition of progress from the CQC is another important milestone and step forward in our journey of improvement.”

Kate Jackman, general manager of the women and children’s division at QEH said: “This is excellent news for our maternity service. I would like to thank all staff for their involvement in achieving these improvements.

"I am very proud of the division and the care we give to our patients and their families and I am looking forward to further developing our service in 2021.”

The hospital remains in special measures with an overall rating of 'Inadequate' but scores for four of the services have improved from the previous inspection in the CQC's latest inspection report from September.